Kestra Financial Welcomes $600 Million Borger Financial Services

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kestra Financial, an industry-leading wealth management platform, today announced the addition of Borger Financial Services (“BFS”) to its community of advisors. BFS’s financial professionals bring to the platform north of $600 million in client assets under management.

“In considering a new partnership, we searched for an organization that would foster independence while supporting the needs of a sophisticated high net worth client base,” said Debra Clark, Principal of BFS. “Joining the Kestra Financial platform will allow us to enhance our client offerings while accelerating our firm’s expansion.” BFS, a multi-generational firm, has demonstrated impressive growth, consistently achieving double-digit increases year over year.

"We are thrilled to welcome Borger Financial Services to the Kestra Financial family," said Stephen Langlois, President of Kestra Financial. “Their commitment to excellence and family office client service model exemplify what we are looking for in a partnership.”

The relationship between Kestra Financial and BFS signifies a mutual commitment to empowering advisor success. Partnering with Kestra Financial, BFS aims to enhance its capabilities and deliver even greater value to clients seeking comprehensive financial guidance.

“Our decision to partner with Kestra represents the culmination of an intense multi-year process. The affiliation greatly expands our clients’ access to alternatives including private credit and private equity. We’re excited to offer cutting-edge client solutions powered by Kestra,” said Elie Borger, Co-Principal & Managing Partner.

About Kestra Financial:

Kestra Financial is a leading independent wealth management platform headquartered in Austin, Texas. A division of Kestra Holdings established in 1997, the firm empowers independent financial advisors and wealth management firms by offering personalized support, integrated business management technology, and access to a collaborative community of like-minded financial professionals. Kestra Financial supports independent financial professionals from across the country and is committed to delivering superior service to enable their growth, success, and ability to best support their own clients.

The Kestra Financial division includes Kestra Private Wealth Services, LLC (Kestra PWS), Kestra Advisory Services, LLC (Kestra AS) and Kestra Investment Services, LLC (Kestra IS), member FINRA/SIPC. Securities offered through registered representatives of Kestra IS. Investment advisory services offered through appropriately licensed representatives of Kestra AS or Kestra PWS. Except for the referenced Kestra companies, Kestra IS, Kestra AS, or Kestra PWS are not affiliated with other entities referenced in this publication.

For more information, visit https://www.kestrafinancial.com/.

About Borger Financial Services:

Borger Financial Services is a distinguished wealth management firm with a national presence. With a multi-generational approach, BFS is committed to partnering with exceptional purpose-driven clients from all backgrounds.

For more information, visit Borger Financial Services.