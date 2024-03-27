Legal & General America Launches Life e-Tickets with Hexure for a Simplified, Accelerated Quote to Apply Experience

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Hexure, a provider of sales and regulatory automation solutions for the life and annuity industry, in tandem with Legal & General America (LGA), one of the nation’s leading term life insurance providers and part of Legal & General Group plc, introduced a new solution to help simplify the term life insurance purchase journey for distributors, advisors and clients.

“Legal & General America is committed to helping close the individual life insurance gap in the US through easy, quick and affordable term life insurance options,” said Mark Holweger, chief executive officer for LGA. “We’re pleased to partner with Hexure on a solution that makes term life insurance much more accessible to advisors and their clients, through a fast, seamless experience.”

By implementing e-tickets within the Hexure solution, advisors can now quote a term life insurance product and then submit an e-ticket within the same platform. This streamlined process makes it easier for advisors to submit e-tickets promptly after quoting without having to navigate between different platforms. The e-ticket is then sent directly to LGA’s digital platform, kicking off the application process without additional steps.

“We’re thrilled to work with LGA in revolutionizing life sales by providing digital and connected sales solutions that enable advisors to secure their clients' term life insurance coverage efficiently,” said Jaci Miller, chief sales officer at Hexure. “At Hexure, we are dedicated to developing solutions that make the life insurance sales journey as streamlined and efficient as possible. By adding e-tickets to the Hexure platform, LGA will empower advisors with a better client experience that includes a seamless journey from quoting to policy issuance – getting more products in the hands of clients that need them.”

LGA sees consistent quoting activity for its products on the Hexure platform. By seamlessly integrating e-tickets into the process, they are taking a significant step towards enhancing connectivity and influencing more sales opportunities.

To start quoting products and submitting e-tickets to Legal & General America through the Hexure platform, contact your firm’s home office or contact Hexure at info@hexure.com.

About Legal & General America

LGA (part of Legal & General Group, one of the world’s leading financial services companies) is one of the nation's leading term life insurers, and number three in term life insurance sales in the United States (LIMRA Q3 2023 report). LGA's insurance products are sold nationwide through its companies Banner Life Insurance Company in 49 states and D.C. and William Penn Life Insurance Company of New York in New York. LGA has an A.M. Best rating of A+ (Superior) – 2nd highest out of 15 categories and AA- from Standard & Poor's (Very Strong capacity to meet financial commitments). Ratings are as of November 3, 2022, and apply to Legal & General America Group and its subsidiaries Banner Life Insurance Company and William Penn Life Insurance Company of New York. All ratings are subject to change. For more information about Legal & General America, visit www.lgamerica.com.

About Hexure

Founded in 1995, Hexure provides digital sales solutions to the insurance and financial services industry across various lines of life insurance, annuities, retirement, and wealth management products. Carriers and distributors use its solutions to build customer-centric sales experiences, accelerate submissions, reduce paper processes, meet regulatory requirements, and improve in-good-order sales. For more information visit hexure.com.