The Independent and BuzzFeed Sign Long-Term License and Strategic Partnership in UK & Ireland

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Independent Digital News and Media Ltd (“The Independent”) and BuzzFeed, Inc. (Nasdaq: BZFD) today announced they have entered into a multi-year license and strategic partnership. The deal brings together the globally renowned brands of The Independent (which includes Independent TV, IndyBest and Indy100) with BuzzFeed UK, Tasty UK, Seasoned and HuffPost UK, to form one operation in the UK and Ireland, led by The Independent.

The partnership forms a ‘digital supergroup’ under the management of The Independent, Britain’s leading and biggest quality digital news brand, combining market-leading innovation and expertise across the portfolio of brands, with new collaborations in media innovation, marketing opportunities and e-commerce.

The companies will combine their publishing, data, and ad-tech platforms to allow commercial partners to seamlessly buy across their sites, with combined on-site audiences that together reach half of all British consumers. This will offer unrivaled reach and authority among Gen Z and Millennial audiences across video, web and social media.

“The Independent’s growth and outstanding success story over the last decade has been built on bold moves, and our partnership with BuzzFeed represents a new leap forward for our business. Combining these world-renowned brands, each celebrated in its own right for industry-leading digital innovation, is designed to create unprecedented opportunities for these titles and all the commercial partners we work with,” said Christian Broughton, CEO of The Independent. “By pooling the talent, tech and data, and creating Britain’s biggest publisher network for Gen Z and millennial audiences, we seek to unlock investment in new editorial products and services that will ultimately benefit the readers of all the titles.”

“This strategic partnership marks an important milestone in BuzzFeed’s 10-year presence in the UK,” said Richard Alan Reid, EVP Head of Studio & International. “We are thrilled to partner with The Independent, a powerhouse UK media company with vast experience in publishing. Their ambition in the digital space is hugely exciting, and we believe makes them the perfect partner to deepen the connection with our young, diverse audience. The synergies between our companies have been clear from day one, and we know this partnership will unlock new business, drive growth and ultimately take both companies’ brands to the next level in the UK and Ireland.”

As part of the deal, BuzzFeed, Inc.’s UK staff – both commercial and editorial – will move over to The Independent, with BuzzFeed, Inc. providing its world-class global content, innovative tech, and strategic support to The Independent.

The partnership will enable expanded commercial offerings and a broadened editorial footprint. E-commerce, events, audio, content syndication and licensing opportunities will be supported by significant high-yield targeted data segments as publishers and marketers move to first-party data and away from reliance on third-party cookies.

BuzzFeed UK is the home of pop culture and celebrity that is a fixture on UK red carpets and most recently behind huge viral hits such as the celebrity driven interview series, “Celebritea”.

Its diverse portfolio of UK brands includes award-winning journalism from the HuffPost UK newsroom, which is behind groundbreaking editorial series such as the millennial finance series, “At What Cost?” and daily political reporting.

Tasty UK is one of the largest digital food brands in the UK with over 30M cross-platform followers and innovative commercial partnerships, such as the Fiver Feast video series with Lidl.

Seasoned is BuzzFeed UK’s homegrown Black British identity brand that boasts the award-winning podcast, Seasoned Sessions, and a growing list of commercial partnerships.

About BuzzFeed, Inc.

BuzzFeed, Inc. is home to the best of the Internet. Across food, news, pop culture and commerce, our brands drive conversation and inspire what audiences watch, read, buy, and obsess over next. Born on the Internet in 2006, BuzzFeed, Inc. is committed to making it better: providing trusted, quality, brand-safe news and entertainment to hundreds of millions of people; making content on the Internet more inclusive, empathetic, and creative; and inspiring our audience to live better lives.

Since 2015, Tasty has set the trends in digital food, known for telling original food stories, demonstrating helpful kitchen hacks, and creating viral food experiences that excite and better the future of a diverse multicultural nation of foodies. It gained rapid popularity and success through its engaging video content, designed to be short, visually appealing, and easy to follow.

About The Independent

The Independent has been at the front line of journalism since its launch in 1986, with its purpose to challenge, debate and make change happen way ahead of its time. It is the UK’s largest quality digital news brand and a top 10 news brand in the US, and was the first of the quality news brands to become fully digital (in 2016). Publishing from 12 countries and in six languages, and with a network of global correspondents, The Independent is a truly global news organisation. With a commitment to stay away from pacts with political parties, and with integrity, inclusion, innovation and independence as its guiding principles, The Independent is a dynamic, brand-safe environment for advertisers to reach a huge, loyal audience. For more information, visit independentadvertising.com and follow @IndyAdvertising on Twitter.

About BuzzFeed UK

BuzzFeed UK is the home of the UK’s most-watched viral content on the internet. A Millennial and Gen Z mainstay, BuzzFeed UK connects with a vast range of culture and communities through its series and shows that sit at the intersection of food, relationships, celebrity & entertainment, and identity. We reflect, uplift and entertain an ever-changing nation and are a champion for modern Brits.

About HuffPost UK

Part of the Pulitzer Prize-winning HuffPost, HuffPost UK is focused on telling the stories that impact the everyday lives of our UK audience. From accessible and informative political and lifestyle reporting to joyful entertainment coverage, HuffPost UK puts people at the heart of its journalism and is not only a force for good, but a source of hope. HuffPost UK brings unique identity-driven journalism and people-focused coverage to a loyal, sophisticated audience in the UK.

About Tasty UK

Tasty UK tells original food stories, demonstrating helpful kitchen hacks, and creating viral food experiences that excite and better the future of a diverse multicultural nation of foodies and home cooks.