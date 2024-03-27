Mauna Kea Technologies Partners with V7 to Develop Innovative AI Applications with Cellvizio

PARIS & BOSTON & LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Regulatory News:

Mauna Kea Technologies (Euronext Growth: ALMKT), inventor of Cellvizio®, the multidisciplinary probe and needle-based confocal laser endomicroscopy (p/nCLE) platform, and V7, a leading AI and data labeling company, today announced their partnership to develop a cutting-edge infrastructure for AI applications with Cellvizio.

Mauna Kea and V7 will collaborate to establish a strategic data repository of clinically-augmented, curated and annotated Cellvizio® images. This foundational data asset will spearhead Mauna Kea’s forthcoming AI-driven innovations, including:

- Future AI-based decision support applications for physicians, in oncology and immunology, benefiting from both in-house and collaborative developments with premier academic and industry partners;

- Foundational advanced digital biomarker models to expedite drug development, refine disease monitoring and improve the assessment of pathology states in the areas of cancer and food intolerance; and

- Continuous innovation catalyst, based on the actionable in-procedure data generated by Cellvizio®, to improve product usability and physician learning experience, or develop proactive maintenance strategies.

The entire Mauna Kea Technologies ecosystem, from its partners to its customers, will benefit from this unique combined experience with V7 through the delivery of high-end, future-proof features.

"We are thrilled with this partnership with V7, which marks an important step in our drive to harness the power of AI. It represents a major advancement in enriching Cellvizio's capabilities and benefits across a wide range of applications," said Sacha Loiseau, Ph.D., Chairman and CEO of Mauna Kea Technologies. "By integrating V7's advanced AI platform with Mauna Kea's unique in vivo cellular imaging capabilities, our goal is to provide healthcare professionals with tools of unprecedented intelligence and precision. This synergy aims to transform diagnostic and treatment approaches, offering deeply impactful and personalized care solutions."

Alberto Rizzoli, CEO of V7, concluded: "This partnership with Mauna Kea Technologies represents a significant leap forward in the application of AI within the healthcare sector. By combining our strengths, we are not just advancing the technology itself but also paving the way for a new era of medical diagnostics and treatment - which is why we founded the business back in 2018. Mauna Kea's Cellvizio platform provides an exceptional foundation for AI development, and we are excited to contribute our expertise to create truly transformative healthcare solutions."

About V7

V7 is a leading training data platform, enabling organizations to seamlessly create, label, query, and manage extensive visual datasets for impactful and trustworthy AI. Trusted by Roche, Miele, Mars Petcare, Sony, Bayer and Merck - V7 has enabled a wide range of pioneering companies to accelerate AI product delivery, standardize AI development and reduce costs in the process - making computer vision a less painful process. For more information, visit www.v7labs.com.

About Mauna Kea Technologies

Mauna Kea Technologies is a global medical device company that manufactures and sells Cellvizio®, the real-time in vivo cellular imaging platform. This technology uniquely delivers in vivo cellular visualization which enables physicians to monitor the progression of disease over time, assess point-in-time reactions as they happen in real time, classify indeterminate areas of concern, and guide surgical interventions. The Cellvizio® platform is used globally across a wide range of medical specialties and is making a transformative change in the way physicians diagnose and treat patients. For more information, visit www.maunakeatech.com.

Disclaimer

This press release contains forward-looking statements about Mauna Kea Technologies and its business. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this press release, including, but not limited to, statements regarding Mauna Kea Technologies' financial condition, business, strategies, plans and objectives for future operations are forward-looking statements. Mauna Kea Technologies believes that these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions. However, no assurance can be given that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements will be achieved. These forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, including those described in Chapter 3 of Mauna Kea Technologies' 2022 Universal Registration Document filed with the Autorité des marchés financiers (AMF) on June 28, 2023 under number D-23-0545, which is available on the Company's website (www.maunakeatech.fr), as well as the risks associated with changes in economic conditions, financial markets and the markets in which Mauna Kea Technologies operates. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are also subject to risks that are unknown to Mauna Kea Technologies or that Mauna Kea Technologies does not currently consider material. The occurrence of some or all of these risks could cause the actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements of Mauna Kea Technologies to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. This press release and the information contained herein do not constitute an offer to sell or subscribe for, or the solicitation of an order to buy or subscribe for, shares of Mauna Kea Technologies in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. The distribution of this press release may be restricted in certain jurisdictions by local law. Persons into whose possession this document comes are required to comply with all local regulations applicable to this document.