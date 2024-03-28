An Incredible Show of Partnership for Port Houston

The Port Commission of the Port of Houston Authority held its regular monthly meeting on March 26, 2024. (Photo: Business Wire)

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Port Commission of the Port of Houston Authority met on Tuesday, March 26, for its regular monthly meeting. Chairman Ric Campo opened the meeting by expressing his condolences to those affected by the tragic bridge accident at the Port of Baltimore, adding that assistance would be forthcoming if needed. Later, Port Houston issued a statement reflecting the same sentiment.

Chairman Campo also had good news to report: in the FY24 Energy and Water Appropriations bill signed into law by President Biden on March 9, the Houston Ship Channel received $24 million for Project 11 construction funding and $29 million for Operations and Maintenance funding, to keep the channel dredged.

“This funding follows last year’s historic operation and maintenance funding, which reduced draft restrictions to the greatest degree in decades,” Chairman Campo said. He highlighted an incredible show of partnership among Congressmembers, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, and Port Houston to get this work done, resulting in positive economic impacts for the region.

He thanked Congressman Brian Babin for championing the $29 million funding to protect the channel from draft restrictions. He also expressed gratitude to Congressmembers Sheila Jackson Lee and Wesley Hunt, who partnered to bring $24 million to Houston to keep Project 11 construction moving forward, and to fund dredge site preparation at both Glendale and Filterbed locations.

Port Houston’s partners at the Army Corps were also commended for keeping Project 11 and the dredging of the Houston Ship Channel moving forward.

Chairman Campo further reflected on the tragic accident at the Port of Baltimore, emphasizing the importance of the efforts underway to expand the Houston Ship Channel – Project 11 – and its objective to provide a safer navigable waterway. He also expressed his appreciation for the continued collaboration of partners and stakeholders, working together for a safer and more efficient channel.

During the meeting, staff announced that Port Houston will receive the Texas Environmental Excellence Award in the category of Pollution Control from the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality. This award recognizes the achievements of Port Houston’s Sustainability and Carbon Neutrality initiatives.

Finally, Chairman Campo highlighted meetings held recently with neighboring channel communities, with more coming in the future, saying, “we remain committed to open dialogue as we continue this important expansion of the Houston Ship Channel.”

Newly appointed business and civic leader Thomas Jones, Jr., attended his first meeting as Port Commissioner and was graciously welcomed.

The next regular monthly Port Commission meeting is scheduled for April 23 at 9:00 a.m.: https://porthouston.com/about/public-meetings/agendas-minutes/

Port Houston’s Cargo Business News Report can be found here.

