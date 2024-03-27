HCLSoftware and Atlas Cloud Services Team Up to Streamline Digital Transitions for Businesses in Morocco

NEW DELHI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--In a bid to transform business communication, HCLSoftware, the software business of HCLTech and Atlas Cloud Services - a branch of UM6P - Mohammed VI Polytechnic University, Morocco, have joined forces in a partnership aimed at supporting businesses’ digital transitions in Morocco. Rajiv Shesh, Chief Revenue Officer of HCLSoftware, Ryad Mezzour, Minister of Industry and Trade, Hicham El Habti, President of UM6P - Mohammed VI Polytechnic University, and Reda Loudiyi, Director General of Atlas Cloud Services were present to witness the signing of the partnership agreement.

The partnership places a strong focus on digital and software sovereignty within Morocco. This partnership will ensure access to state-of-the-art cloud services that encompass collaboration, productivity, availability, security and infrastructure. With growing concerns surrounding data privacy and protection, businesses can rest assured that their sensitive information will always be safeguarded with HCLSoftware.

Additionally, the solution is designed to meet the specific requirements of businesses, offering a comprehensive range of features such as robust professional messaging, secure instant communication, efficient video conferencing and flexible data storage that can be accessed from any location. The partnership between the two companies is essential for ushering in a new era of digital and software sovereignty in Morocco. The partnership also aims to enhance technological capabilities by localizing data within Morocco.

HCLSoftware’s footprint in Africa

The collaboration between HCLSoftware and Atlas Cloud Services reflects our enthusiasm shown during our participation in the World Economic Forum (WEF) 2024, where we engaged in conversations about emerging technology trends and our commitment to facilitating digital transformation in Africa.

Rajiv Shesh, Chief Revenue Officer, HCLSoftware, led a panel discussion highlighting significant opportunities for technological advancement in Africa. The theme of this discussion revolved around driving an inclusive Digital+ economy in Africa. The panel included HCLSoftware’s Kalyan Kumar, Chief Product Officer; Dario Debarbieri, Chief Marketing Officer; and Chancard Kanga, Africa Territory Manager. All panelists shared a unified objective: to generate revenue opportunities for businesses and empower the people of Africa through a five-year plan that encompasses sectors such as education and agriculture by leveraging our digital and AI capabilities.

Bridging the digital gap through local talent

The collaboration between HCLSoftware and Atlas Cloud Services further aims to harness talent from Mohammed VI Polytechnic University for future inclusion within the company. This represents our commitment to fostering local talent through extensive training and support for HCLSoftware’s solutions. This will empower professionals in Morocco to navigate and utilize the implemented platforms effectively.

Rajiv Shesh, Chief Revenue Officer, HCLSoftware, expressed his excitement about the partnership’s potential in engaging with students and fostering an entrepreneurial mindset. “This is just a start, and we hope to continue building on this great partnership,” he said.

Atlas Cloud Services, a subsidiary of UM6P, responsible for overseeing the data centers in Morocco, strives to accelerate the digital transformation of the national and regional ecosystem, all while ensuring digital sovereignty of Moroccan businesses. This partnership is another significant achievement for HCLSoftware as it paves the path towards a more secure digital future in Africa.

About HCLSoftware

HCLSoftware, the software division of HCLTech, fuels the Digital+ economy by developing, marketing, selling and supporting solutions in four key areas: digital transformation; data and analytics; AI and intelligent automation and enterprise security. HCLSoftware drives customer success through relentless product innovation for more than 20,000 organizations, including a majority of the Fortune 100 and almost half of the Fortune 500.