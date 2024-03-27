N-able Collaborates with Microsoft to Maximize the Cloud for MSPs with N-able Cloud Commander

BURLINGTON, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--(live from Empower, Frisco) – N-able, Inc. (NYSE: NABL), a global software company helping IT services providers deliver remote monitoring and management, data protection as-a-service, and security solutions, has introduced N-able Cloud Commander. As a multi-tenant solution for the Microsoft Cloud, Cloud Commander is built with the vision to enable managed services providers (MSPs) to manage, secure, standardize, and automate Microsoft 365 users, Azure resources, and Intune devices all from a single console—and have announced plans to add Windows 365 management capabilities.

With the hybrid world we live in, businesses need to scale their cloud operations to meet emerging business needs, like market expansion and productivity improvement. The Microsoft cloud continues to grow at a fast pace and remains a critical element for businesses worldwide. Cloud Commander is designed to streamline Microsoft cloud management for MSPS, giving them the ability to:

Be more efficient across multiple Microsoft 365, Intune, and Azure resource tenants from a single pane, empowering MSPs to stop managing multiple logins and portals, allowing them to quickly act on clients' requests. Cloud Commander also grants MSPs with the ability to set least privileged access for their team enabling them to help keep their staff and clients secure.

Streamline service desk operations by optimizing onboarding/offboarding of users and tasks such as password changes, MFA resets, group/role management, and license changes. Configuring Microsoft Exchange Online, Microsoft Teams, OneDrive for Business, and SharePoint Online settings for users can be done quickly and easily. Control all devices with faster actions such as reboot, remote lock, wipe, and reassign all from one dashboard.

Monitor Microsoft Secure Score reporting across all clients or drill down on each tenant for security scores to create a plan of action to reduce risk profiles, monitor risky users across tenants, and remediate issues. Standardize how Intune compliance policies are deployed, helping check security settings like enforcing BitLocker encryption, secure boot, and Defender remain in compliance, with alerts if they drift out. Additionally, subscription management allows MSPs to manage their clients' budgets effectively and efficiently.

With single pane visibility, MSPs can supercharge their Microsoft cloud efficiency, streamlining operations for their SME (small and medium-sized enterprise) customers, while unlocking potential growth opportunities including increased revenue.

Designed and delivering on N-able's Ecoverse vision, this unique combination of capabilities provides value for:

IT Technical Staff – simplifying the management of their Microsoft cloud environment, saving technician time through quick access to virtual machines, devices, users and through automation of common workflows.

– simplifying the management of their Microsoft cloud environment, saving technician time through quick access to virtual machines, devices, users and through automation of common workflows. IT Business Managers – streamlining and automating operations, helping to drive efficiency and reduce overheads, allowing them to manage and scale their Microsoft business more profitably.

– streamlining and automating operations, helping to drive efficiency and reduce overheads, allowing them to manage and scale their Microsoft business more profitably. SMEs – delivering a strengthened security posture while improving their IT infrastructure and operations with features including automated workflows, saving time, money, and helping overcome potential obstacles.

“We’re continuing to strengthen our relationship with Microsoft, helping pave the way for businesses to confidently leverage the power of the Microsoft Cloud with efficiency and at scale. With Cloud Commander, MSPs can now manage, secure, standardize and automate Microsoft 365, Azure, Intune and up next, Windows 365, all from a single view. Multi-step tasks such as client onboarding and helpdesk tickets can now be fully automated, providing consistency, efficiency, and saving technician time,” said Mike Adler, Chief Technology and Product Officer at N-able. “Cloud management continues to be a top priority for MSPs and their SME customer base. According to our recent research, 63 percent of SME workloads are anticipated to be run in the public cloud in 2024. Through this collaboration with Microsoft, we’re streamlining that experience and revolutionizing Microsoft cloud management.”

“Our collaboration with N-able will accelerate our collective ability to deliver the benefits of the Microsoft Cloud to small and medium businesses,” said Deb Dubrow, Group Product Manager, Windows Cloud Experience Team. “N-able’s support for Windows 365 will allow MSPs to provide their customers with access to a familiar, secure, and persistent Windows experience managed with other Microsoft services via the Cloud Commander console.”

Forward-Looking Statements

This content may contain forward-looking statements regarding future product plans and development efforts. N-able considers various features and functionality prior to any final generally available release. Information regarding future features and functionality is not and should not be interpreted as a commitment from N-able that it will deliver any specific feature or functionality in the future or, if it delivers such feature or functionality, any time frame when that feature or functionality will be delivered. All information is based upon current product interests, and product plans and priorities can change at any time. N-able undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements regarding future product plans and development efforts if product plans or priorities change.

About N-able

N-able fuels IT services providers with powerful software solutions to monitor, manage, and secure their customers’ systems, data, and networks. Built on a scalable platform, we offer secure infrastructure and tools to simplify complex ecosystems, as well as resources to navigate evolving IT needs. We help partners excel at every stage of growth, protect their customers, and expand their offerings with an ever-increasing, flexible portfolio of integrations from leading technology providers. n-able.com

