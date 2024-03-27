Cornerstone Partners with American Paralympian Melissa Stockwell

SANTA MONICA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cornerstone OnDemand Inc., a leader in learning and talent experience solutions, today announced a partnership with Melissa Stockwell, an American three-time Paralympian, former U.S. Army officer, and co-founder of the Dare2tri Paratriathlon Club. Together, Cornerstone and Stockwell will collaborate to encourage greater agility, alignment and adaptability in the worlds of sports and business.

As the industry leader in talent and learning technology, Cornerstone is deeply committed to unlocking the limitless potential in people and empowering continuous, agile growth to ensure individuals, businesses and teams can go the extra mile. The partnership kicks off ahead of Cornerstone’s “Global Connect Live Tour” in May as Stockwell trains for the 2024 Paris Paralympics at the Olympic Training Center in Colorado Springs.

In 2004, during a deployment in Iraq Melissa Stockwell became the first female American soldier to lose a limb in active combat when her vehicle was hit by a roadside bomb. She was honored with a Purple Heart and a Bronze Star. Four years later, she became the first Iraq War Veteran to qualify for the Paralympic games, competing in swimming at the 2008 Beijing Paralympics, where she was selected to be the flag bearer for Team USA. In 2011, Melissa co-founded the Dare2tri Paratriathlon Club, a non-profit specializing in adaptive sports cultivating a sense of community for all athletes, who are not labeled by physical ability but rather their determination and will to succeed. She then turned to the triathlon and earned a bronze medal in the 2016 Paralympic games. Stockwell will compete in her fourth Paralympics in Paris 2024 this coming summer.

“Melissa Stockwell is not only an American hero and athlete, but she’s also the embodiment of adaptability, continuous learning and growth,” said Himanshu Palsule, CEO, Cornerstone. “I am in constant awe of those performing at the top of their field, including Melissa, who showcases resilience and dedication in both her professional and personal life. We’ll be cheering her on as she competes in her fourth Paralympic achievement later this year.”

Cornerstone’s partnership with Stockwell is the third athletic partnership announced including tennis champion Sloane Stephens and the Chelsea FC Women, and represents the company’s commitment to support athletes and businesses that need to stay aligned and agile to stay at the top of their game.

“I’m thrilled to partner with Cornerstone to bring a message of agility and adaptability to a global audience as I train for the 2024 Paralympics in Paris,” said Stockwell. “As a mom, veteran and athlete, I am committed to sharing and educating on the tools and resources needed to support people throughout their growth, no matter what direction their career or life takes. I look forward to working with Cornerstone to emphasize the importance of managing change and overcoming obstacles.”

About the Dare2tri Paratriathlon Club

Melissa is a coach and co-founder of the Dare2tri Paratriathlon club. Dare2tri's mission is to positively impact the lives of athletes with physical disabilities and visual impairments by developing their skills in paratriathlon. Dare2tri serves all ability levels of youth, adults, and injured service members who have a physical disability such as amputation, spinal cord injury, stroke, spina bifida, cerebral palsy, and those with visual impairments and blindness.

About Cornerstone

Cornerstone powers the future-ready workforce with its leading AI-powered talent experience platform designed to unite technology, data and content and inspire a work environment of growth, agility and success at scale. With Cornerstone, organizations modernize their learning and development experience, deliver the most relevant content from anywhere, accelerate talent and career mobility and establish skills as the universal language of growth and success across their business. Cornerstone serves over 7,000 customers and more than 125 million users and is available in 180 countries and 50 languages.