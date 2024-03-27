Valify Solutions Group Joins White House Challenge to End Hunger and Build Stronger Communities

FRISCO, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Valify Solutions Group, the first tech-enabled group purchasing organization (GPO) program with best-in-class terms and rates on hundreds of categories of purchased services, has joined the White House Challenge to End Hunger and Build Healthy Communities. The Challenge is a Biden-Harris Administration initiative with a goal to eliminate health disparities by reducing hunger and diet-related diseases by 2030.

Organizations committing to the project will support meal programs that promote healthy lifestyles for millions of children and senior adults by promoting physical activity and improving nutrition.

In supporting the nationwide effort, Valify Solutions Group has teamed with Homeplate Solutions, a pioneer in AI-enabled food management ecosystems. Together, Valify Solutions Group, Homeplate Solutions, Foodbuy, Sysco and r4 will work to maximize the buying power of federal funds that local Community-Based Nutrition Providers receive to serve their communities. Providers such as Meals on Wheels, WIC (Women, Infants, and Children), and schools offering meal programs will benefit from greater affordability and food accessibility—strategies aimed at decreasing food deserts and decreasing inequities that impact vulnerable people.

“Community organizations involved in planning, preparing and delivering meals can buy through our Food Program and realize substantial savings,” said Andrew Motz, Vice President of Advisory Services for Valify Solutions Group. “By leveraging the savings, these groups can serve more people and build stronger communities. A savings of 30 percent in food costs can allow for more nutritious meals to 10 percent more people for the same dollars.”

Upon signing up for the free program, an estimated 20,000+ community-based nutrition providers can continue to purchase through their preferred distributors but will receive better pricing on the same groceries and commodities they currently purchase. In addition, providers accessing the portfolio through Sysco will have access to Homeplate Solutions’ nutrition AI technology to help with menu development and guidance on preparing highly nutritious meals.

“We are proud to stand with Homeplate Solutions and our supplier-partners in addressing these societal issues,” said Les Popiolek, CEO of Valify Solutions Group. “This is a robust collaboration to positively impact lives nationwide. The value of our Food Program is built on economies of scale across multiple industries, and while the Challenge is the most recent and perhaps largest initiative to take advantage of it, we invite other groups to apply the value of our portfolio to their own organization.”

In seeking partners to address the issues of hunger and health equity, David Beck, President of Homeplate Solutions, sought out Valify Solutions Group because of its demonstrated expertise in aggregated purchasing and supply chain.

“The Biden-Harris Administration and CDC Foundation asked for a bold response. They asked for a turnkey solution that responded to accessibility and affordability right now, and wanted proof that we could do it in every community,” said Beck. “Valify’s unique healthcare standard of nutrition care and supply chain partnerships have demonstrated that food procurement can be reimagined where innovation, technology and community wellness converge. Together, we are realigning the food system so that food becomes the currency of care for Community Nutrition Providers.”

About Valify Solutions Group

Valify Solutions Group (VSG), a division of HealthTrust Performance Group®, is a preferred supplier network providing members access to a broad portfolio of pre-negotiated contracts in 260 purchased services categories. With more than $8 billion in contracted spend, VSG offers unparalleled cost savings on purchased services via the collective purchasing power of 1,600 organizations. There is no cost to become a member and no minimum participation requirement to access the portfolio. VSG is supported by Valify, the technology platform empowering organizations to realize speed to value through spend visibility and benchmarking. For more information, visit https://www.getvalify.com/.

About Homeplate Solutions

Homeplate Solutions aligns the purchasing leverage and dietary support of leading healthcare nutrition management systems to lessen the impact of food inflation, create sustainable supply chains, end food deserts and decrease other systemic inequities that hurt vulnerable people. Homeplate has a combined 5-year, $174 million investment from stakeholders, with an initial capital injection of $5.6 million to implement the program at no cost to community providers.