Proficium Partners with Mill Point to Capitalize on Datacenter Demand

UNION CITY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mill Point Capital LLC (“Mill Point Capital”), a middle-market private equity firm focused on control-oriented investments in the IT Services, Business Services and Industrials sectors in North America, has partnered with Proficium, Inc. (“Proficium”, or the “Company”). Proficium specializes in the design, manufacturing and delivery of innovative products and value-added services for commercial AI infrastructures, hyperscale data centers and enterprise companies. The Company acts as a trusted partner for many leading technology clients.

“Under the leadership of Dan Miranda, Proficium has become an industry leader supporting the rapidly increasing demand for high-performance datacenter interconnect products,” said Richard Summers, Partner at Mill Point Capital. “We are very excited to partner with Dan, the Proficium team and our Executive Partners – Kurt Dunteman, Dave Hart and Roman Pacewicz – to build upon the Company’s stellar reputation and further enhance their product and service capabilities.”

“Our partnership with Mill Point comes at an exciting time for our employees and our Company,” commented Dan Miranda, Proficium’s Founder and Chief Executive Officer, who will continue to lead the Company. “With Mill Point’s support, we will be able to take advantage of the vast opportunities ahead of us, driven by the widespread and ongoing growth in demand for datacenter capacity.”

About Proficium

Founded in 2003, Proficium is an industry leader at the forefront of revolutionizing the digital landscape. Proficium’s commitment to quality, competitive pricing, unbeatable service, and rapid delivery times set it apart as a trusted partner in today’s fast-paced technological landscape. For more information, please visit www.proficium.com.

About Mill Point Capital LLC

Mill Point Capital LLC is a private equity firm focused on control investments in lower-middle market companies in North America across the Business Services, Industrials and IT Services sectors. Mill Point’s experienced team of investors and Executive Partners seek portfolio company value enhancement through rigorous implementation of transformative strategic initiatives and operational improvements. Mill Point is based in New York, NY. For more information, please visit www.millpoint.com.