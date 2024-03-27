MyBio Are the New Exclusive Partner for QIAGEN in Ireland & Northern Ireland

KILKENNY, Ireland--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MyBio Ltd., an award-winning specialist Irish life science distribution partner, announces a new exclusive partnership with QIAGEN, a leading global provider, to distribute their leading Life Science “Sample to Insight” product range throughout Ireland and Northern Ireland with effect from April 1st, 2024.

This exclusivity refers to Life Science products for the respective customer base and does not extend to other product portfolios of QIAGEN such as IVD regulated products, HID, Instrument Service or QDI products or customer segments.

Under this new agreement MyBio Ltd. will be responsible for marketing QIAGEN Life Science technologies for the molecular analysis of any type of biological sample; from sample collection, its disruption, the purification of DNA, RNA and proteins and its identification and quantification using the most advanced technologies on the market.

This new partnership extends QIAGEN’S reach into the Irish life science market by leveraging MyBio Ltd.’s strong commercial presence and deep ties within the Academic, Biopharma and Agri-Bioscience industries in Ireland and Northern Ireland.

Under the terms of the agreement, MyBio Ltd. will exclusively supply the QIAGEN Life Science research product range to the academic research, biopharma, and agri-bioscience industries across the Island of Ireland.

About MyBio

MyBio Ltd. is an award-winning life science solutions provider, delivering innovative and leading-edge technologies into the Irish market across the field of life sciences including Biopharma, Academic Research, and Agri Bioscience.

Further information is available at https://mybio.ie/

About QIAGEN

QIAGEN N.V., a Netherlands-based holding company, is the leading global provider of “Sample to Insight” solutions that enable customers to gain valuable molecular insights from samples containing the building blocks of life. QIAGEN’S sample technologies isolate and process DNA, RNA and proteins from blood, tissue, and other materials. Assay technologies make these biomolecules visible and ready for analysis. Bioinformatics software and knowledge bases interpret data to report relevant, actionable insights.

Automation solutions tie these together in seamless and cost-effective workflows.

QIAGEN provides solutions to more than 500,000 customers around the world in Molecular Diagnostics (Human Healthcare), and Life Sciences (Academia, Pharma, R&D and Industrial Applications), primarily Pharma, (Pharma and Biotech companies) and Academia (Life Sciences Research).

As of December 31, 2023, QIAGEN employed approximately 6,000 people in over thirty-five locations worldwide.

Further information can be found at http://www.qiagen.com