Semtech Elevates Global IoT Connectivity with HL78 Modules Enhanced by NTN Capabilities

CAMARILLO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Semtech Corporation (Nasdaq: SMTC), a high-performance semiconductor, IoT systems, and connectivity service provider, today announced the integration of Non-Terrestrial Network (NTN) support into its HL series LPWA modules, specifically the HL7810 and HL7812. This significant advancement showcases a major leap forward in enabling uninterrupted global connectivity even amidst the most challenging conditions.

Connectivity is crucial for ensuring safety and driving business success. Semtech’s LPWA HL78 modules, now upgraded with NTN support via a straightforward software update, enable devices to maintain dependable global connectivity through satellite networks, supporting continuous connection even in the most isolated regions.

Semtech has partnered with Skylo, a pioneer in offering satellite over cellular services, to integrate NTN capabilities into its HL series modules. As a result of this collaboration, Semtech’s upcoming software update, slated for commercial release in Q2 and pending testing and certification on Skylo’s network, will provide access to Skylo’s expansive network. This strategic partnership is a testament to Semtech’s commitment to enhancing global connectivity options, enabling devices equipped with HL78 modules to maintain reliable communication links, even in the most remote areas.

Providing customers with the option to connect using NB-IoT over a satellite network when traditional terrestrial coverage fails, not only enhances the reliability of global communication but also greatly minimizes waste and loss. This is especially crucial for sectors like shipping and emergency management. The ability to maintain continuous coverage, particularly in applications like container tracking, addresses the challenges posed by the limitations of conventional cellular networks, marking a significant advancement in enabling consistent connectivity.

“ By incorporating NTN support into our HL78 modules via a straightforward software update, we are enhancing the capabilities of our existing products, providing our customers with a substantial competitive edge,” stated Michael Buonassisi, Director Product Management LPWA modules at Semtech. “ This initiative demonstrates our dedication to innovation and our proactive approach to addressing the market’s evolving needs.”

“ We are thrilled to partner with Semtech to bring the power of Non-Terrestrial Networks to the HL series modules. This collaboration marks a significant milestone in our mission to bridge the connectivity gap, providing reliable, global communication solutions that meet the needs of today’s digital world. Together with Semtech, we are setting a new standard for connectivity, ensuring that no device is left unconnected, no matter where it is located on the globe,” said Dr. Andrew Nuttal, CTO and Co-Founder of Skylo.

In addition to supporting satellite, the highly versatile HL78 modules can also support terrestrial LPWA networks using Cat-M and NB-IoT. By pairing with AirVantage® Smart Connectivity, customers can take advantage of one global SIM as well as a single point of access to both device and SIM lifecycle management. This compatibility underscores Semtech’s commitment to providing comprehensive connectivity solutions, from device to cloud, that cater to a wide range of customer needs.

“ As the communication industry evolves towards more integrated and versatile solutions, Semtech continues to lead the way, driving innovation and delivering technologies that connect the world,” added Nicolas Damour, Senior Director of Strategic Partnerships at Semtech.

Semtech invites you to join us at embedded world (9 - 11 April 2024) to learn more about our NTN support and the extensive capabilities of our HL78 modules.

Customers interested in exploring the pricing options available for this solution can also contact sales for more information.

