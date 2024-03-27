The True Life Companies Sells Chino Hills Residential Property Site to Trumark Properties, LLC

The True Life Companies (TTLC), with its subsidiaries (The True Life Companies Elite Fund I, LP, The True Life Companies Elite Fund II, LLC and The True Life Companies Elite Fund III, LLC, “The Funds”) has announced the recent sale of its Chino Hills parcel, Paradise Ranch (Project), to Trumark Properties, LLC. Plans for the 85.2-acre parcel include 50 homesites set in a neighborhood of single-family homes surrounded by 50 acres of natural open space. (Graphic: Business Wire)

DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The True Life Companies (TTLC), with its subsidiaries (The True Life Companies Elite Fund I, LP, The True Life Companies Elite Fund II, LLC and The True Life Companies Elite Fund III, LLC, “The Funds”) has announced the recent sale of its Chino Hills parcel, Paradise Ranch (Project), to Trumark Properties, LLC. Plans for the 85.2-acre parcel include 50 homesites set in a neighborhood of single-family homes surrounded by 50 acres of natural open space.

“Chino Hills has been ranked as one of the best places to live because of its high quality of life, exceptional schools, and beautiful scenery,” said Gordon Jones, Regional Vice President for TTLC Southern California Division. “Proximity to employment, great schools, equestrian trails and regional parks are among the many perks of living here - not to mention being just minutes away from neighboring North Orange County communities.”

Located just off of Carbon Canyon Road, the community enjoys easy access to the shopping and amenities of Yorba Linda to the west and Chino Hills to the east. Elementary, junior, and high schools are also nearby, along with area college campuses. Local recreation options include equestrian facilities, golf courses, and Carbon Canyon Regional Park – home to Orange County’s only grove of redwoods.

“This particular parcel is especially unique because it includes 50 acres of undisturbed, private open space,” said Scott Clark, Chairman and CEO for TTLC. “We’re committed to bringing much-needed homesites to supply-constrained markets, and we’re pleased to combine new residential opportunity with abundant nature in this new community.”

The project, which received entitlements last fall, is anticipated to break ground in 2025.

To date, The Funds have invested capital into as many as 41 properties in some of the nation’s most highly constrained housing markets. TTLC or a designated affiliate will seek to complete the required approvals and then sell a shovel-ready property, or assign the purchase and sale agreement, to a well-capitalized homebuilder for their construction and sales pipeline.

About The True Life Companies

The True Life Companies is composed of a team of seasoned residential real estate professionals who work together with property owners, municipalities and local stakeholders to address the need for critically-needed attainable housing solutions in our metro regions. TTLC seeks to establish suburban and urban housing options that are the result of insightful research, innovative planning, and creative collaboration. Aside from the Funds as its investment vehicles, TTLC’s group of companies includes three distinct divisions, each strategically integrated to directly support the firm’s initiatives: Homes Built for America (HBFA), which provides a seamless pathway to bring select properties in well-planned communities to fruition; TTLC Development Inc., which focuses on land development and facilitates the delivery of finished lots to homebuilders in their respective markets; and Brighton-Coulson, a Bay Area-based general contractor which manages purchasing, construction, and warranty for a range of homebuilding firms. TTLC is headquartered in Denver, Colorado, with its family of companies and offices located in Newport Beach, California; San Ramon, California; Folsom, California; Austin, Texas; Salt Lake City, Utah; Raleigh, North Carolina, and most recently, Seattle, Washington.

