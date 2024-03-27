Siemens Mobility Awarded Rail Infrastructure Maintenance Services Contract From Metrolinx

OAKVILLE, Ontario--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Siemens Mobility has been chosen by Metrolinx to handle track, signal, and right-of-way maintenance for the Central Region of Toronto's passenger railway infrastructure system. This partnership builds upon Siemens Mobility's existing maintenance services in the West Region and signal and communications services at the Metrolinx Network Operations Center.

Siemens Mobility brings a local team of experts and over 25 years of experience in rail infrastructure maintenance across North America. In addition, by using its world-class digital tools and software, it will provide Metrolinx with rail infrastructure performance data, ensuring superior service availability around the clock.

“With this announcement, we are excited to strengthen our partnership with Metrolinx, keeping their system running safely, efficiently and sustainably, and providing passengers with reliable and available service 365 days a year,” said Yves Desjardins-Siciliano, CEO of Siemens Mobility in Canada. “Our teams combine experience and expertise in both the real and digital worlds, to assist railways in meeting the needs of today and shaping tomorrow."

The partnership will involve close collaboration with Metrolinx to mobilize resources, including vehicles and large equipment, in preparation for the start of services in the summer of 2024.

With over 40 years of experience in Canada's transportation industry, Siemens Mobility has delivered various solutions, from railway infrastructure maintenance in Quebec and Ontario to light rail vehicles in Edmonton and Calgary, Alberta. They have also provided modern trainsets for VIA Rail Canada and are set to deliver new trainsets for Ontario Northland in 2026.

Additionally, Siemens Mobility is working on locomotives for Montreal's exo and the rail electrification and system maintenance of the light rail transit network in Kitchener-Waterloo. Their extensive footprint includes dispatching services operated from Dorval, Québec, to more than 19 railways across Canada covering over 2,659 miles of track. Siemens Mobility's comprehensive capabilities support the entire life cycle of projects, contributing to the development of sustainable cities in Canada.

Today, Siemens Mobility provides customers with full-service capabilities for the entire life cycle of their projects to help evolve our growing cities while supporting Canada’s sustainability goals. This contract also contributes to Siemens broader Canadian footprint, which, As of September 30, 2023, has approximately 4,200 employees from coast-to-coast and 33 office and production facilities across Canada.

Siemens Mobility is a separately managed company of Siemens AG. As a leader in intelligent transport solutions for more than 175 years, Siemens Mobility is constantly innovating its portfolio. Its core areas include rolling stock, rail automation and electrification, a comprehensive software portfolio, turnkey systems as well as related services. With digital products and solutions, Siemens Mobility is enabling mobility operators worldwide to make infrastructure intelligent, increase value sustainably over the entire lifecycle, enhance passenger experience and guarantee availability. In fiscal year 2023, which ended on September 30, 2023, Siemens Mobility posted revenue of €10.5 billion and employed around 39,800 people worldwide. Further information is available at: www.siemens.com/mobility