Honolulu, HI, Partners with Clariti to Modernize Planning and Permitting

DOVER, Del.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--As part of a broader strategic initiative to improve and modernize its technology and business processes, Honolulu’s Department of Planning and Permitting (DPP) has selected Clariti’s Community Development Software to replace its legacy permitting system. Implementation of the new system is underway, led by Speridian Technologies, a trusted Clariti partner.

Clariti’s all-in-one permitting platform will replace the DPP’s 26-year-old, on-premise solution and enable a fully digital permitting process from application to approval to completion. The project is part of Honolulu’s overarching goal to leverage the latest and most innovative technologies.

“With Clariti, the DPP will centralize its permitting, code compliance, planning, and short-term rental registration processes onto one easy-to-use platform,” says Dawn Takeuchi Apuna, Director of Honolulu’s Department of Planning and Permitting. “Applicants will be able to apply and pay for a permit or license via a portal on our website, which will greatly improve the end-to-end user experience for our residents and staff.”

Importantly, the new permitting, registration, and land-use management system will also give staff the power to create and edit workflows and reports without vendor support, and help improve the plan review process with a managed integration between Clariti and ProjectDox - critical capabilities the DPP’s current system lacks.

“We’re thrilled to partner with Honolulu to help improve critical community development services,” said Clariti Co-CEO, Cyrus Symoom. “The DPP’s commitment to embracing the latest technology is commendable and is sure to serve as a model for other cities and counties looking to provide the best possible experience for their residents and staff.”

The City and County of Honolulu spans the entire island of Oahu. It’s the capital of Hawaii and home to over 1,000,000 residents.

About Clariti Software

Clariti Software serves state and local governments of all sizes and is the fastest-growing community development, permitting and licensing software company in North America. Currently, one in three people in the U.S. benefit from Clariti solutions. The software is built as an alternative to code-heavy, non-configurable systems that create technology barriers for governments to meet their community’s evolving needs. In 2024, Clariti was named to the GovTech 100 List for the third consecutive year. To learn more about Clariti and its solutions, visit https://www.claritisoftware.com.

About Speridian Technologies

Speridian is a Global IT solutions and consulting company that helps leading enterprises solve their biggest challenges using innovative technology solutions and services. To learn more, visit https://www.speridian.com/