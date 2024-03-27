Program Productions Partners with Investment Firm Integrum

LOMBARD, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Program Productions (“the Company”), the leading provider of live sports production crewing and workforce management, has partnered with Integrum Holdings LP (“Integrum”) to further enhance the Company’s services within live sports and other live event categories. Integrum’s significant investment will help the Company to build on its foundation as a national crewing platform underpinned by its proprietary workforce management software, ProCrewz®, deepen its existing relationships, and expand into other live event adjacencies offering increased opportunities to the freelance community.

Program Productions provides labor administration, payroll services, and workforce management software and services to a range of sports media companies, from national broadcasters to regional sports networks to streaming services. Over its multi-decade history, the Company has developed a network of over 18,000 technicians enabling it to match highly specialized, mission-critical technical talent to geographically dispersed events across North America. To manage this complex coordination problem, the Company developed ProCrewz®, a proprietary crewing, scheduling, payroll, and communication software platform. The combination has enabled Program Productions to reach unmatched scale and service quality.

“ We have served as a trusted partner to the live sports production industry for more than three decades. Through the advent of ProCrewz®, we have elevated our offering to be the de facto solution for our customers and the preferred platform for industry technicians,” said Bob Carzoli, Executive Chairman of Program Productions. “ Integrum’s long track record of partnering with industry-leading tech-enabled services companies and investing for growth makes them our ideal partner as we look to bring our proven platform and solution to similar markets.”

Bob Carzoli and the Program Productions management team will remain in place and be meaningful investors in the business.

“ Program Productions has reshaped the way the live sports production industry operates to the benefit of customers and technicians alike. The Company’s focus on leveraging technology to complement human expertise is core to Integrum’s investment thesis,” said Kathy Reiland, a member of Integrum’s Investment Committee.

“ We look forward to partnering with management as they continue to capitalize on their unique position within their core market and expand to adjacencies,” added Tagar Olson, Co-Founder of Integrum.

About Program Productions

Program Productions is a leading provider of labor administration, payroll services, and workforce management software and services to sports media companies. The Company has a network of over 18,000 highly specialized technicians and serves some of the largest sports media companies, from national broadcasters to regional sports networks.

For more information on Program Productions, please visit www.programproductions.com.

About Integrum

Integrum is an investment firm focused on partnering with technology-enabled services companies in the financial and business services sectors. The firm was founded by a team of proven leaders with a vision to build a different type of investing platform benefiting from their diverse and complementary backgrounds and vast relationship network.

Integrum’s approach is to build a concentrated portfolio of high-conviction investments. Integrum aims to accelerate growth through investments in technology and other forms of innovation and by partnering with management teams to enhance access to talent, relationships, and capabilities.

Program Productions is the fifth investment in the Integrum portfolio.

For more information on Integrum, please visit www.integrum.us.