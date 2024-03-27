Lightbeam Health Solutions Launches on the Microsoft Azure Marketplace

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Lightbeam Health Solutions, the leader in population health enablement technology and solutions, today announces Lightbeam's debut on Microsoft Azure Marketplace, an online store providing applications and services for use on Azure. As an Azure partner with a transactable offering on Azure Marketplace, Lightbeam client-partners can count Azure usage towards their own Microsoft Azure Consumption Commitment (MACC), thereby maximizing their investment in Azure services and solutions.

“Lightbeam is honored to have its population health solution suite offered on Microsoft Azure Marketplace, advantaging our client-partners usage toward Azure benefit-eligible offers and enabling our technology to reach an even broader audience across the United States,” said Patrick Burton, SVP of Business Development at Lightbeam Health Solutions. “Lightbeam initially adopted Microsoft Azure SQL Database because of its unparalleled reliability, efficiency, scalability, and convenience. Our relationship with Microsoft drives Lightbeam’s core mission: to develop and deploy systems that enhance patient care and empower healthcare organizations to drive positive clinical, financial, and operational results. With the global reach of Microsoft Azure Marketplace, Lightbeam’s solutions can reach more innovators and impact health outcomes on a larger scale.”

Jake Zborowski, General Manager, Microsoft Azure Platform at Microsoft Corp. said, “We’re pleased to welcome Lightbeam Health to the Microsoft Azure Marketplace, which gives our partners great exposure to cloud customers around the globe. Azure Marketplace offers world-class quality experiences from global trusted partners with solutions tested to work seamlessly with Azure.”

Lightbeam’s platform extends beyond what traditional population health management solutions offer to provide organizations with the efficiency necessary to scale performance. Paired with Lightbeam’s integrated analytics and prescriptive AI, Lightbeam’s robust solution accelerates value-based care performance by enabling payers and providers to seamlessly orchestrate clinical and financial outcomes without added administrative burden. In 2024, Lightbeam’s Deviceless RPM solution ranked #1 Best in KLAS® for Remote Patient Monitoring as a clinically validated, scalable, and accessible engagement technology to address rising-risk populations.

To learn more about how Lightbeam’s mission of enabling healthcare organizations to achieve superior outcomes and success in value-based care through its collaboration with Microsoft, schedule a meeting with a Lightbeam expert at 2024 AMGA Annual Conference or stop by booth #714 at the Rosen Shingle Creek Hotel in Orlando, FL, April 9-12, 2024.

About Lightbeam Health Solutions

Lightbeam Health Solutions delivers a proven model for managing patient populations and associated risk. Lightbeam’s population health platform arms payers and providers with the tools they need to facilitate care orchestration and improve patient outcomes while finding success in all value-based arrangements. Lightbeam services ACO REACH, MSSP ACO, Medicare Advantage, traditional Medicare, Medicaid, and commercial populations across the country. For more information, visit www.lightbeamhealth.com and follow Lightbeam on LinkedIn and X (Twitter).