Leeward Renewable Energy Signs Power Purchase Agreement with Microsoft for Morrow Lake Solar and Cradle Solar Facilities

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Leeward Renewable Energy (“LRE” or “Company”), a leading renewable energy company, today announced that it has entered into two 200-megawatt (MW) Power Purchase Agreements (PPA) with Microsoft Corp. (“Microsoft”).

Through these PPAs, Microsoft will purchase the power generated from two 200-MW LRE solar facilities currently under development: Morrow Lake Solar in Frio County, Texas, and Cradle Solar in Brazoria County, Texas. Both projects will utilize First Solar ultra-low carbon, thin-film photovoltaic solar modules, provide jobs and significant local economic benefits, and include initiatives to protect and enhance the environment, such as robust land stewardship activities that promote soil health, preserve native plant species, and enhance biodiversity.

“ We are honored to collaborate with Microsoft in our joint commitment to accelerate the energy transition with the addition of these clean energy projects,” said Jason Allen, LRE’s Chief Executive Officer. “ We look forward to strengthening our relationships with Frio County and Brazoria County as we develop and operate the two facilities and deliver substantial and transformative benefits for local residents and communities for years to come, all while we support U.S. manufacturing.”

Red River, a joint venture of SunChase Power and Eolian, initiated development of Morrow Lake Solar in 2017.

“ Morrow Lake would not have been possible without the commitment of our landowners or the ongoing support of local stakeholders,” said Will Furgeson, Vice President of SunChase Power. “ We are excited to partner with LRE to bring another solar project to Frio County and to bolster ERCOT’s supply of electricity production during the times when ERCOT most needs it - midday hours of the hottest days and most extreme weather conditions when system reliability is at a premium.”

Both projects support various community programs, including educational initiatives, assisting in the establishment of a youth agricultural training center, and donating to local events such as toy drives and holiday celebrations.

In Frio County, the Morrow Lake Solar project has created 313 construction jobs, with 112 being local hires. In Brazoria County, the construction of Cradle Solar is expected to generate over 300 construction jobs at its peak. Construction at the Morrow Lake Solar facility is underway and is expected to be completed by the fourth quarter of 2024. Construction of the Cradle Solar facility is expected to commence in the second quarter of 2024 and be completed by the fourth quarter of 2025.

About Leeward Renewable Energy, LLC

Leeward Renewable Energy (LRE) is a high-growth renewable energy company building a sustainable future for all. The company owns and operates a portfolio of 31 wind, solar, and energy storage facilities across the United States, totaling approximately 3 gigawatts of generating capacity and is actively developing and contracting a robust pipeline of new renewable energy projects. LRE takes a tailored, full-lifecycle approach to its projects, which is underpinned by its long-term ownership model and purpose-driven culture that is dedicated to benefiting its community partners while protecting and enhancing the environment. LRE is a portfolio company of OMERS Infrastructure, an investment arm of OMERS, one of the largest defined pension plans in Canada, with C$127.4 billion in net assets (as at June 30,2023). For more information, visit www.leewardenergy.com.