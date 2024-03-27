Beyond, Inc. Announces Partnership with X

MIDVALE, Utah--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Beyond, Inc. (NYSE: BYON), the parent company of Overstock, Bed Bath & Beyond, Zulily and a gallery of other brands all serving homeowners and renters in America, announced a robust strategic partnership with X to deliver custom short and long form content, develop customer acquisition and retention strategies as well as spotlight the companies' brands on key tent-pole events and holidays.

“We are thrilled to be an integrated partner with X as they help us engage more effectively across their 100 million plus U.S. users with both creative content and brand-specific promotional messaging. We recognize the power of the X platform and level of engagement users have with it,” said Marcus Lemonis, Executive Chairman of the Beyond, Inc. Board of Directors.

Explore the re-launched Overstock.com site and discover crazy-good deals on www.overstock.com starting this weekend. Stay on-trend and follow @Overstock @BedBathBeyond and @Zulily on X for more exciting updates about content rollout.

About Beyond

Beyond, Inc. (NYSE: BYON), based in Midvale, Utah, is an ecommerce expert with a singular focus: connecting consumers with products and services that unlock their homes’ potential. The Company owns Overstock, Bed Bath & Beyond, Baby & Beyond, Zulily, and other related brands and associated intellectual property. Its suite of online shopping brands features millions of products for various life stages that millions of customers visit each month. Beyond regularly posts information about the Company and other related matters on the Newsroom and Investor Relations pages on its website, Beyond.com.

Beyond, Bed Bath & Beyond, Welcome Rewards, Zulily, Overstock and Overstock Government are trademarks of Beyond, Inc. Other service marks, trademarks and trade names which may be referred to herein are the property of their respective owners.