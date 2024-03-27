C3 AI and Paradyme Partner to Accelerate Delivery of AI Solutions for the U.S. Intelligence Community

REDWOOD CITY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--C3 AI (NYSE: AI), the Enterprise AI application software company, today announced an enhanced partnership agreement with Paradyme, a technology solutions company that works with the U.S. government to improve operational efficiency and business agility. Since 2021, the two companies have partnered to provide AI-powered applications that deliver predictive insights to federal agencies.

Under the new agreement, Paradyme will significantly grow its number of dedicated staff to accelerate joint selling and delivery efforts. In addition to the C3 AI Defense and Intelligence Suite, Paradyme will also be trained on and sell C3 Generative AI for Defense and C3 AI Law Enforcement.

“C3 AI’s federal business remains extremely strong and this collaboration with Paradyme signals the growing adoption of secure, powerful AI products within the defense and intelligence sector,” said Thomas M. Siebel, Chairman and CEO, C3 AI. “This expanded partnership exemplifies our dedication to supporting this community and their critical mission of robust national security.”

With a significant domain expertise and a C3 AI dedicated workforce, Paradyme works with C3 AI to accelerate the transition and deployment process from pilot to hardened AI application.

“At Paradyme, our mission is to help the U.S. government solve critical needs with technology solutions, and this collaboration with C3 AI completely aligns with that goal,” said Sang Na, Chief Growth Officer and Principal, Paradyme. “Our deep technical work and commitment to the defense and intelligence community paired with C3 AI’s solutions designed for this industry support our shared goal of advancing the U.S.’s strategic position.”

About C3.ai, Inc.

C3 AI is the Enterprise AI application software company. C3 AI delivers a family of fully integrated products including the C3 AI Platform, an end-to-end platform for developing, deploying, and operating enterprise AI applications, C3 AI applications, a portfolio of industry-specific SaaS enterprise AI applications that enable the digital transformation of organizations globally, and C3 Generative AI, a suite of domain-specific generative AI offerings for the enterprise.