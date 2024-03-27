Evolutio and Nobl9 Form a Strategic Partnership to Further Empower Cisco’s Full-Stack Observability Ecosystem Vision

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Two of Cisco’s leading partners in Full-Stack Observability, Nobl9 and Evolutio, announced today that they had formed a strategic partnership to accelerate the adoption of the Cisco Observability Platform by bringing cutting-edge functionality to the Cisco ecosystem faster.

The partnership brings together a blend of Nobl9’s Reliability Center, an advanced software reliability platform, and Evolutio’s observability solutions built for different industry business processes, offering businesses a robust pathway to IT transformation. By integrating Nobl9’s precision in reliability metrics and Service Level Objectives (SLOs) with Evolutio’s methodology for enabling Observability maturity with a Center of Excellence approach, the alliance addresses the critical need for both advanced tools and services that drive executive-level business outcomes in modern enterprise environments.

Evolutio has demonstrated its expertise in the Cisco Observability Platform with custom-built modules that provide business process views. By leveraging Cisco Observability Platform’s unique extensibility, Evolutio has built modules targeting revenue-impacting business flows for fintech, insurance, eCommerce, and manufacturing clients. Nobl9, meanwhile, launched a differentiated reliability and observability module that integrates their award-winning Service Level Objectives-driven platform, allowing Cisco customers to view near real-time and historical reliability of their services. Together, the two companies offer a powerhouse combination of product development and IT strategy that will provide reliability insights as impactful to a CIO as they are to a Site Reliability Engineer.

“Nobl9 and Evolutio have been integral partners in expanding the capabilities of Cisco Full-Stack Observability offerings,” says Carlos Pereira, Fellow and Chief Architect, Cisco. “What they’ve done individually has been incredibly valuable, and we’re looking forward to seeing the results of this collaboration.”

The partnership represents a significant opportunity for both organizations. Nobl9’s monitoring and reliability platform is purpose-built around Service Level Objectives (SLOs). As such, it provides an excellent way for Cisco users to roll monitoring of disparate elements of their services up into dashboards representing a service or product’s customer experience.

“We were impressed the first time we saw how Nobl9 made site reliability simpler and more effective, all at the same time,” says George Nassopoulos, Evolutio’s VP of Strategic Partnerships. “We knew the SLO functionality would be very exciting for our own clients, and it augments Cisco Observability well. Working with Nobl9 is going to help us craft observability views, with SLOs mapped to a client’s digital transformation objectives.”

Evolutio’s long experience working with Cisco, developing client-centric views for various industries, and driving IT strategy and transformation for a myriad of clients, will ensure that the partnership works towards goals that have maximum benefits for the Cisco Observability Platform’s user base.

“Evolutio’s core is IT expertise. Period,” says Jaypal Sethi, Nobl9’s SVP of Business Development. “They know how to build and manage an IT strategy that will take a company from 2004 to 2035, tech-wise. We’re thrilled to be working together and are confident this partnership helps Cisco Full-Stack Observability customers manage their environments.”

To learn more about Evolutio, Nobl9 or their partnership, visit www.evolutiops.com and www.nobl9.com

About Nobl9

Founded in 2019 by a pair of serial entrepreneurs and ex-Googlers, Nobl9 has quickly become the industry leader in Service Level Objectives-driven reliability. They have built a platform that enables customers to roll up data streams from a growing ecosystem of sources to create SLOs that accurately and simply represent the current and historical health of a system, product, service, or anything else that runs on computers.

About Evolutio

Evolutio enables organizations to solve the operational challenges of building and scaling complex enterprise applications, mainly through their observability practice. As clients mature and further lean on Evolutio, they often then help with DevOps, Security, and GenAI. Evolutio has been building on the Cisco Observability Platform and have a deep Splunk background, which allows them to have the most strategic conversations possible as organizations modernize. Their professional services deploy and optimize technologies with a proven methodology to maximize revenue, grow brand loyalty, and deliver a premium digital experience, allowing clients to stay focused on taking their next leap in a transformation.