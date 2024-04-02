Mouser Explores the Potential of Machine Vision in its latest Empowering Innovation Together Series

This installment of the Empowering Innovation Together (EIT) technical content series delves into the systems, algorithms, and models required for machine vision, with in-depth coverage of real-world manufacturing applications. (Photo: Business Wire)

This installment of the EIT technical content series highlights advancements in perceptual AI and deep learning on embedded platforms, technologies that further the achievements of machine vision.

This installment of the EIT technical content series highlights advancements in perceptual AI and deep learning on embedded platforms, technologies that further the achievements of machine vision.

DALLAS & FORT WORTH, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mouser Electronics, Inc., the authorized global distributor with the newest electronic components and industrial automation products, today launches its latest installment of the Empowering Innovation Together (EIT) technology series, which explores the world of industrial machine vision technology. This installment of the EIT technical content series delves into the systems, algorithms, and models required for machine vision, with in-depth coverage of real-world manufacturing applications.

The use of machine vision has grown increasingly vital in everyday technology, driven by the demand for more efficient and accurate manufacturing processes. Machine vision technology can be used in applications across industries, including automotive, industrial, and medical. The series highlights advancements in perceptual AI and deep learning on embedded platforms, technologies that further the achievements of machine vision.

The series includes a podcast interview with Peter Denzinger, Vice President of Engineering at Vista Solutions, who discusses the component-level advancements necessary for collaboration between humans and machines. Denzinger outlines the challenges and opportunities facing the machine vision industry.

"Our latest season of the Empowering Innovation Together series kicks off with the transformative potential of machine vision technology," said Yin. "This cutting-edge technology is reshaping the industrial landscape, and we touch on a handful of possibilities through engaging, technical conversations with top industry experts."

The series includes articles, an infographic, a video and more about the evolution of machine vision and deep learning on embedded platforms, providing in-depth analysis and technical details for engineers who want to explore the potential of machine vision technology, its applications and the opportunity for future design.

Established in 2015, Mouser's Empowering Innovation Together program is one of the industry's most recognized electronic component programs. To learn more, visit https://www.mouser.com/empowering-innovation/ and follow Mouser on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter and YouTube.

For more Mouser news, visit https://www.mouser.com/newsroom/.

As a global authorized distributor, Mouser offers the widest selection of the newest semiconductors, electronic components and industrial automation products. Mouser's customers can expect 100% certified, genuine products that are fully traceable from each of its manufacturer partners. To help speed customers' designs, Mouser's website hosts an extensive library of technical resources, including a Technical Resource Center, along with product data sheets, supplier-specific reference designs, application notes, technical design information, engineering tools and other helpful information.

Engineers can stay abreast of today's exciting product, technology and application news through Mouser's complimentary e-newsletter. Mouser's email news and reference subscriptions are customizable to the unique and changing project needs of customers and subscribers. No other distributor gives engineers this much customization and control over the information they receive. Learn about emerging technologies, product trends and more by signing up today at https://sub.info.mouser.com/subscriber/.

About Mouser Electronics

2024 - Mouser Electronics, a Berkshire Hathaway company, is an authorized semiconductor and electronic component distributor focused on New Product Introductions from its leading manufacturer partners. Serving the global electronic design engineer and buyer community, the global distributor's website, mouser.com, is available in multiple languages and currencies and features more than 6.8 million products from over 1,200 manufacturer brands. Mouser offers 28 support locations worldwide to provide best-in-class customer service in local language, currency and time zone. The distributor ships to over 650,000 customers in 223 countries/territories from its 1 million-square-foot, state-of-the-art distribution facilities in the Dallas, Texas, metro area. For more information, visit https://www.mouser.com/.

Trademarks

Mouser and Mouser Electronics are registered trademarks of Mouser Electronics, Inc. All other products, logos, and company names mentioned herein may be trademarks of their respective owners.