Global Young Chef Young Waiter Young Mixologist Competition Returns to the U.S. for Second Year in Search of Culinary Industry’s Top Talent

Contestant Marcus Youn plates a dish during the chef competition of Young Chef Young Waiter USA in 2023 at the CIA at Copia. Youn would go on to win first place in the USA competition and second place with Team USA in the world finals later in the year. (Photo: Andreas Zhou/SAVOR)

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SAVOR, the culinary division of the world’s leading producer of live-event experiences ASM Global, has once again joined with World Young Chef Young Waiter Young Mixologist (WorldYY) to bring the renowned service competition to the United States for the second consecutive year, Aug. 4 and 5.

Now in its 45th year, WorldYY is the only competition of its kind promoting hospitality as a career choice globally, finding the world’s most skilled chefs, waiters, waitresses and mixologists under the age of 28. WorldYY aims to highlight the remarkable talent of the ﬁnest young professionals building their careers in the industry while championing the skill and passion that hospitality professionals bring to their work.

SAVOR, the official host of WorldYY USA, is searching for the best in service and hospitality from all over the country to register for the American leg of the competition with the chance to compete in the first live round taking place at the prestigious Culinary Institute of America at Copia (CIA) in Napa, California, Aug. 4 and 5, 2024. The winners of the American round of the competition, as well as the winners from the 14 other international competitions taking place around the world, will have the opportunity to compete in the WorldYY finals at Swissôtel The Stamford in Singapore in November 2024 and the chance to win $15,000.

In 2023, SAVOR’s Team USA, comprised of Marcus Youn, chef from Knife Pleat; Regina Gutierrez, waiter from The French Laundry; and Mitchell Coriell, mixologist from Soho House, proudly earned second place in the World Finals in Monaco.

Many past winners have gone on to achieve notable success in hospitality. Winners and judges have included some of the industry’s most recognizable names, including Mark Sargeant, Marcus Wareing, Simon King, John Torode, Annie and Germain Schwab, Jeremy King, and many more.

“SAVOR is incredibly proud to be hosting the WorldYY competition for the second consecutive year, as one of our priorities has always been finding ways to foster and cultivate young talent who aspire to excel in the culinary and hospitality industry,” said Shaun Beard, SAVOR’s senior vice president of food and beverage. “Last year, we saw some amazing skill and composure from each competitor, and our Team USA even went on to place second in the global competition. Since we opened registration, we’ve already received so many entries from some exceptional candidates, so we are beyond excited to see what they have in store for us this year.”

How to Enter

Chefs and waiters throughout the U.S. under the age of 28 should visit WorldYY USA to enter online now through July 5, 2024. A panel of high-profile, service-industry veterans: Adam Sobel, partner at Mina Group and New Italian Co.; Tracey Shepos Cenami, executive chef and cheese specialist at Kendall-Jackson Wine Estate & Gardens; Roland Passot, propriétaire and chief culinary officer; Roger Huldi, general manager at The St. Regis San Francisco; Steven Lande, hospitality service expert; Michael Brennan, president of Specialty Restaurants Corporation; Tony Marcell, general manager/partner, Wayfare Tavern, San Francisco; and more will help narrow down the entries to a short list of 12 finalists who will battle it out in the live finale at the CIA at Copia in Napa, California, Aug. 4 and 5, 2024. The three winners of WorldYY USA will head to the global finals in Singapore for the chance to win $15,000!

For highlights from the 2023 competition, visit WorldYY USA 2023.

