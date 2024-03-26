NatureSweet® and Little League® Teaming Up to Support Local Leagues and Families

SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--As local Little League® programs around the world are gearing up and celebrating their Opening Days, NatureSweet® is teaming up with Little League for an exciting season as “The Official Snacking Vegetable of Little League Baseball and Softball.”

“We are thrilled to work with our partners at NatureSweet as we continue to find new ways to provide all our families with a fun, healthy, and memorable Little League experience,” said Liz DiLullo Brown, Little League Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing and Business Relationship Officer. “As a community-based program, we are excited to align with NatureSweet’s commitment to providing a positive social, environmental, and economic impact within its communities and look forward to partnering with them through 2025.”

As the No. 1 selling snacking tomato brand in the country and an industry leader in greenhouse-grown vegetables, such as tomatoes, cucumbers, and peppers, NatureSweet is committed to supporting the thousands of local Little League programs across the United States. As part of their support, NatureSweet will include the Little League brand on its product packaging and is also launching a campaign this year called “Dugout Delights,” which provides families and local leagues with suggestions on iconic snacks they can add to their lineup this season. In addition to their year-round support at the local level, NatureSweet will also be a part of the unique experience within the World Series Fan Zone at the Little League Baseball® World Series in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, in August.

"America's favorite snacking tomato brand is the perfect tasty treat to enjoy while watching America's favorite pastime," says Sergio Trujillo, NatureSweet's Brand Manager of Snacking Tomatoes. "Our fresh produce snacking line of bite-sized tomatoes, cucumbers, and sweet peppers are healthy and convenient treats that nurture developing minds and bodies. We're thrilled to announce our official sponsorship with Little League as 'The Official Snacking Vegetable of Little League Baseball and Softball,' and we are dedicated to aligning both our commitments to providing a positive impact within communities and supporting thousands of Little League programs across the nation."

For more than 75 years, Little League has partnered with major corporations on a national level to help keep the costs for our local Little Leagues to a minimum, offer unparalleled benefits to those member leagues, support the social impact initiatives of the organization and its local communities, and provide the necessary funding and resources to support local leagues at the grassroots level. Sponsors help leagues operate smoothly, provide training resources for coaches, offset expenses for educational initiatives, offer grant programs for leagues in need, assist in supporting tournament costs, and provide opportunities and knowledge in fundraising, operations, nutrition, and safety. In short, sponsors provide access and opportunities so that local leagues may offer the best programs possible, helping ensure that players and volunteers can have a fun and rewarding Little League experience while supporting their community.

To learn more about what NatureSweet can offer to local leagues, as well as what all of Little League’s Official Sponsors can provide, visit LittleLeague.org/Sponsors. Additionally, to learn more about the 2024 Little League World Series events, visit LittleLeague.org/WorldSeries and download the World Series app in the Apple App Store or Google Play.

About NatureSweet® (NS Brands, Ltd.)

NatureSweet® is the single-source solution for greenhouse-grown vegetables and is the No. 1 best-selling brand in snacking tomatoes. The largest vertically integrated agriculture company in North America, NatureSweet guarantees great tasting produce year-round, both organic and conventional. Our vegetables are carefully grown, harvested, and packaged by more than 6,000 directly employed company Associates. NatureSweet tomatoes, cucumbers, and sweet peppers are handpicked at the peak of freshness and sold at major supermarket retailers throughout the United States, Mexico, and Canada. NatureSweet is dedicated to having a positive social, environmental, and economic impact within our communities, and our commitment is to transform the lives of agricultural workers throughout North America. This work, as well as our efforts regarding sustainability, have led us to earn B Corp, Fair Trade, and the Equitable Food Initiative (EFI) certifications.

About Little League®

Founded in 1939, Little League® is the world’s largest organized youth sports program, with approximately two million players (ages 4-16) playing baseball and softball in communities across every U.S. state and more than 80 other countries. Operated by more than one million volunteers, Little League believes in the power of youth baseball and softball to teach life lessons that build stronger individuals and communities. From professional athletes and award-winning celebrities, to public officials and other influential members of society, Little League graduates have taken the lessons they learned, both on and off the field, to create the next chapter of the Little League story. Each year, millions of people follow the hard work, dedication, and sportsmanship that Little Leaguers® display at our seven baseball and softball World Series events, the premier tournaments in youth sports. For more information, visit LittleLeague.org, and follow Little League (@LittleLeague) on Facebook, X/Twitter, Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube. When we all come together, we are truly One Team. One Little League.