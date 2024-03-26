Tru Earth to Optimize Forecasting and Replenishment with RELEX Solutions

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--TRU EARTH, a B Corp certified household cleaning products organization, has selected RELEX Solutions to enhance its operational and supply chain efficiencies. Tru Earth is a fast-growing, multi-national movement of millions of TruChangeMakers across 82 countries committed to preventing the creation of single-use and short-lived plastics through its innovative eco-strip® technology and earth-friendly suite of offerings for the laundry room, kitchen, and bathroom.

With the implementation of the RELEX solution, Tru Earth aims to refine forecasting and replenishment procedures for their distribution centers in North America, Europe, and Australia. Given the company's growth trajectory, including plans to double revenue in the next four years, the RELEX solution is expected to play a pivotal role. London Consulting Group will lead the implementation of this project, blending strategic expertise with a hands-on approach for execution.

Tru Earth is focused on increasing profits in the upcoming year, taking strategic steps to enhance business operations and streamline inventory management to balance cost-efficiency and product availability. A crucial aspect of this initiative is ensuring that even long-lead items are readily available, aligning with the organization’s goal to boost sales.

"It is imperative that we have the right tools in place, especially as we set our sights on significant growth," commented Darren Gross, Chief Supply Chain Officer at Tru Earth. "Tru Earth selected RELEX for their proven expertise in optimizing forecasting and replenishment, aligning perfectly with our commitment to sustainability and operational excellence."

With help from RELEX, Tru Earth is consolidating its planning processes, ensuring a more coordinated and efficient approach to their operations, and transitioning to a more robust S&OP system. This new system will ensure fewer inventory inconsistencies as the organization continues its rapid growth.

"At RELEX, we've always been passionate about reducing waste in the supply chain, mirroring Tru Earth’s commendable commitment to sustainability,” said Keith Adams, Senior Vice President for North America at RELEX “Our shared values underline this collaboration. We are thrilled to support Tru Earth on their impressive growth journey, ensuring that operational efficiency aligns seamlessly with environmental responsibility."

About RELEX Solutions

RELEX Solutions provides a unified supply chain and retail planning platform that aligns and optimizes demand, merchandising, supply chain, operations, and production planning across the end-to-end value chain. We help retailers and consumer goods companies like ADUSA, AutoZone, Coles, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar, M&S Food, PetSmart, and The Home Depot drive profitable growth across all sales and distribution channels, leading to higher product availability, increased sales, and improved sustainability. Learn more at: https://www.relexsolutions.com/customers/.

About Tru Earth

Four years ago, Tru Earth, a Certified B Corporation, carved out a new category for laundry detergent with easy to use, effective and earth friendly laundry strips. Since then, its offerings have expanded throughout the laundry room, bathroom and kitchen, providing customers—called #TruChangeMakers—a cleaner way to clean and an opportunity to make a positive impact on the environment.

At its core, the #TruEarthMovement consists of millions of #TruChangeMakers in 82 countries helping to combat the billions of household plastic containers* dumped in landfills and oceans each year. As part of its critical cause to make true lasting change that helps save the planet, the organization educates consumers on eco-friendly swaps and donates products to families in need around the world. To date, Tru Earth has donated more than 37 million loads of laundry with a guiding ethos that many small hinges can swing open the very big door on climate change.

