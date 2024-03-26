Vehicle Management Solutions Strengthens Presence in Texas and Enters Georgia Markets

MOKENA, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Vehicle Management Solutions LLC (“VMS”), a portfolio company of Mill Point Capital LLC, (“Mill Point”) announced the acquisition of Grant Street Companies, LLC (the “Company” or “Grant Street”), a leading provider of police and private property impound (“PPI”) vehicle storage management and a subsidiary of Summit Vehicle Solutions. The Company operates Peak Auto Storage and Southwest Auto Tow in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metropolitan Area and A Tow Atlanta and A Tow Roswell in the greater Atlanta Metropolitan Area.

The acquisition fortifies VMS’ position as the leading player in vehicle management services in Texas and marks its entry into the high-growth Georgia market. Combined with VMS’ resources, technology and industry-leading capabilities, this combination will provide even greater value to customers across both states.

Grant Street Companies brings a wealth of experience in auto pound solutions and strong relationships with municipal and PPI partners. Peak Auto Storage, Southwest Auto Tow, A Tow Atlanta and A Tow Roswell have earned recognition for their exceptional service quality and customer satisfaction in each of their respective markets. The combination with VMS’ current portfolio will further enhance the Company’s support of police impounds in two of the largest and fastest growing southern U.S. states.

"We are thrilled to welcome Grant Street Companies into the Vehicle Management Solutions family," said Kevin Corcoran, Chief Executive Officer of VMS. "This acquisition demonstrates our continued success executing our growth strategy of diversifying our operations and geographic footprint. By combining our expertise and resources with Grant Street, we are poised to deliver unparalleled service and support to our customers."

“The Grant Street Companies acquisition is a testament to the success we have had executing highly strategic transactions to accelerate our value creation plan at VMS. Grant Street Companies represents our fourth add-on acquisition since our original investment in July 2022. Kevin, Ann Chiang and the rest of the team have done a phenomenal job sourcing, executing and integrating all acquisitions to date,” commented Sebastian Bustamante, Vice President at Mill Point.

"We firmly believe Vehicle Management Solutions is the right partner for Grant Street Companies," added Trevor Forbes, Chief Executive Officer of Summit Vehicle Solutions. "With a shared commitment to excellence, we are confident that VMS will continue to build on the foundations we have laid and maximize the full potential of the business.”

About Vehicle Management Solutions LLC

Headquartered in Mokena, IL, VMS is a leading provider of end-to-end vehicle management solutions including dispatch, vehicle storage and traffic incident management. VMS’s mission is to keep streets, roads and highways moving safely and effectively. With a nationwide presence across 15 states, VMS focuses on building long-term relationships with states, municipalities, law enforcement agencies, insurance companies, logistics companies and various other clients to serve their communities. For more information, please visit www.vmsolutions.com.

About Grant Street Companies, LLC

Grant Street Companies, LLC provides vehicle towing and storage management solutions for police departments, government agencies and private property customers in the Dallas-Fort Worth and greater Atlanta metropolitan areas. With roots going back sixty years, Grant Street Companies has a long-standing track record of superior service to its customers in the communities it serves.

About Mill Point Capital LLC

Mill Point is a private equity firm focused on control investments in lower-middle market companies in North America across the Business Services, Industrials and IT Services sectors. Mill Point’s experienced team of investors and Executive Partners seek portfolio company value enhancement through rigorous implementation of transformative strategic initiatives and operational improvements. Mill Point is based in New York, NY. For more information, please visit www.millpoint.com.