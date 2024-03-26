DoorDash Canada Announces Nationwide Partnership with Church’s Texas Chicken®

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--DoorDash Canada is teaming up with Church’s Texas Chicken® to deliver the bold flavours of Texas right to Canadians' doorsteps. With availability in over 83 locations across Ontario, British Columbia, and Alberta, Canadians can now savour the taste of big, bold Texas flavour from the comfort of their homes.

“DoorDash is thrilled to introduce Canadians to the big, bold, legendary flavours of Church’s Texas Chicken®,” says Shilpa Arora, General Manager of DoorDash Canada. “Known for its fresh, hand-battered fried chicken and flavourful menu, Church’s Texas Chicken® brings an authentic experience that we’re excited to offer right to your doorstep.”

“We’re excited to team up with DoorDash to deliver our delicious meals to communities across Ontario, British Columbia and Alberta,” said Gregg Gallagher, VP of Americas for Church’s Texas Chicken®. “DoorDash offers unparalleled convenience and accessibility, ensuring our guests can easily enjoy their favourite menu items.”

To celebrate, from now until March 31, 2024, Canadians can enjoy a limited time buy-one-get-one-free promotion* on Church’s 2 Piece Chicken Combo while supplies last. The promotion will automatically apply at check out. Conditions apply.

Indulge in the food you love and experience the flavours you crave with Church’s Texas Chicken®, available for lunch or dinner at your fingertips through DoorDash. Taste the essence of Texas with just a click of a button.

*Get One (1) Free 2 Piece Chicken Combo when you add two (2) 2 Piece Chicken Combo to your order. Offer valid from 03/18/2024 through 03/31/2024. Offer valid for one (1) 2 Piece Chicken Combo while supplies last. This offer will automatically apply if you add two (2) 2 Piece Chicken Combo to your order before checkout. Valid only at participating Church’s Texas Chicken® restaurants Texas restaurants in Canada. Fees, taxes and gratuity still apply. All deliveries subject to availability. Must have or create a valid DoorDash account with a valid form of accepted payment on file. Qualifying orders containing alcohol will be charged a $0.01 Delivery Fee. No cash value. Non-transferable. Not eligible on pick-up orders. See full terms and conditions at https://drd.sh/8ONpZP/.

About DoorDash

DoorDash (NASDAQ: DASH) is a technology company that connects consumers with their favorite local businesses in more than 30 countries across the globe. Founded in 2013, DoorDash builds products and services to help businesses innovate, grow, and reach more customers. DoorDash is your door to more: the local commerce platform dedicated to enabling merchants to thrive in the convenience economy, giving consumers access to more of their communities, and providing work that empowers.

About Church’s Texas Chicken

Founded in San Antonio, TX in 1952 by George W. Church Sr., Church’s Texas Chicken®, along with its sister brand Texas Chicken™ outside of the U.S., is one of the largest quick-service chicken restaurant chains in the world. The brands specialize in Original and Spicy Chicken freshly prepared throughout the day in small batches that are hand-battered and double-breaded, tenders, sandwiches, freshly baked Honey-Butter Biscuits™, and classic, home-style sides all for a great value. Church’s Texas Chicken® and Texas Chicken™ have more than 1,500 locations in 23 countries and global markets and system-wide sales of more than $1.4 billion. Owned by High Bluff Capital Partners since 2021, Church’s® celebrated its 70th anniversary in 2022.

For more information, visit www.churchs.com and www.texaschicken.com. You can also follow Church’s Texas Chicken® on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and TikTok.