Northern California's Venture Properties Joins Real

TORONTO & NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Real (NASDAQ: REAX), the fastest-growing, publicly traded brokerage firm, today announced that Venture Properties, led by veteran broker Aaron Nelson, has joined Real. The 40-person brokerage is one of the largest brokerages serving Northern California’s Shasta County, and adds to Real’s growing presence in California.

After finding success in the real estate industry across a number of boutique firms, Nelson founded his own team in 2007. Redding-based Venture Properties has distinguished itself within the brokerage community by empowering agents with the autonomy to run their businesses as they saw fit – a vision that resonated with agents and enabled the team to thrive despite early market challenges.

Since its founding, Venture Properties has sold more than 6,400 homes with a value in excess of $1.9 billion throughout Shasta County. In 2023, the team sold more than 440 homes valued at more than $171 million.

“We are proud to welcome Aaron and the entire Venture team to Real,” Real President Sharran Srivatsaa said. “Real is the perfect home for Venture and teams like it who are looking to grow their businesses on top of the foundation of possibilities Real has built.”

Known throughout Shasta County as a community builder, Nelson believes that by minimizing agent fees, brokerages can empower their agents with the increased freedom and flexibility to find the best solutions for their clients. Additionally, by leveraging Real's recently launched proprietary ProTeams software, Nelson is able to configure his business model for the agents in his team (splits, caps, and fees) while allowing him to seamlessly bolt his team’s unique economic model onto Real's platform.

“Venture Properties has become synonymous with attracting top producers who put the needs of their clients first, and I’m proud of what we’ve accomplished. At the same time, I know that elevating Venture to that next level of success is something that couldn’t be done alone,” Nelson said. “Aligning with Real provides my agents with a number of benefits, including stock, revenue share, and training we wouldn’t have access to otherwise. By bringing my team to Real, I’m able to deliver on everything I promised my agents and more.”

About Real

Real (NASDAQ: REAX) is a real estate experience company working to make life’s most complex transaction simple. The fast-growing company combines essential real estate, mortgage and closing services with powerful technology to deliver a single seamless end-to-end consumer experience, guided by trusted agents. With a presence in all 50 states throughout the U.S. and Canada, Real supports more than 16,000 agents who use its digital brokerage platform and tight-knit professional community to power their own forward-thinking businesses.

Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information is often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as “seek”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “plan”, “estimate”, “expect”, “likely” and “intend” and statements that an event or result “may”, “will”, “should”, “could” or “might” occur or be achieved and other similar expressions. These statements reflect management’s current beliefs and are based on information currently available to management as of the date hereof. Forward-looking information in this press release includes, without limiting the foregoing, expectations regarding Real’s ability to continue to attract agents.

Forward-looking information is based on assumptions that may prove to be incorrect, including but not limited to Real’s business objectives, expected growth, results of operations, performance, business projects and opportunities and financial results. Real considers these assumptions to be reasonable in the circumstances. However, forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking information. Important factors that could cause such differences include, but are not limited to, slowdowns in real estate markets, economic and industry downturns and Real’s ability to attract new agents and retain current agents. These factors should be carefully considered and readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based upon what management believes to be reasonable assumptions, Real cannot assure readers that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release, and Real assumes no obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances, except as required by law.