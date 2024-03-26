Robinson Helicopter Company Takes You Down Under to Australia's Food Bowl in New "Climb Higher" Episode

From slinging to agricultural-based missions to tourism, witness firsthand Australia-based pilots leverage the versatility and durability of Robinson helicopters to navigate challenges and deliver results with precision and efficiency

TORRANCE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Robinson Helicopter Company (RHC), the world's leading manufacturer of civil helicopters, unveils the latest episode in its "Climb Higher" video series. This series explores the diverse missions Robinson helicopters tackle worldwide, highlighting their vital role in various demanding applications.

The newest episode transports viewers to the heart of Australia's agricultural powerhouse, in New South Wales. Here, Robinson helicopters are an indispensable tool for Riverina Helicopters, a company known for its agricultural operations and tourism expertise.

"Climb Higher: Australia’s Food Bowl" showcases the critical role Robinson helicopters play in the region's success. Bryce Nietvelt, owner of Riverina Helicopters, and his team leverage Robinson’s unmatched versatility, durability, and ease of operation for a variety of tasks, including:

Spraying crops with precision, timeliness, and efficiency

Mustering sheep and cattle herds with maneuverability and agility

Meticulously pollinating crops to deliver maximum yield

"When it comes to hard work, nothing gets the job done like a Robinson," said Nietvelt of Riverina Helicopters. "The durability, reliability, and affordability make Robinson helicopters the perfect fit for local farmers, families, and agriculture work. When it comes to farm-to-table in Australia, there is often a Robinson helicopter involved."

The episode captures the essence of Australian ingenuity, demonstrating how Robinson helicopters have become an integral part of Griffith's agricultural ecosystem and contribute to the world's food supply.

“Robinson helicopters are like multitools; they are tough, rugged, and built for hard work. It’s incredible to see how our operators are utilizing our aircraft to grow and harvest the food we eat every day,” said David Smith, president and CEO of Robinson Helicopter. “We look forward to empowering more small businesses, operators, and families to accomplish unique and difficult missions like those featured throughout our series from Arizona, Brazil, and Australia.”

About Robinson Helicopter Company:

For more than 50 years, Robinson Helicopter Company has been at the forefront of the helicopter industry by delivering safety-enhancing technologies, including OEM-designed crash-resistant fuel cells, 4K cockpit video cameras, autopilot systems, and NVG-compatible cockpits. Robinson is committed to developing, manufacturing, and supporting the most reliable and efficient helicopters in the industry. For additional information, visit www.robinsonheli.com.