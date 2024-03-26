F45 Training Partners With Telehealth Leader Dr. B to Help More Members Reach Fitness Goals While Saving Money

F45 and Dr. B partner up to help qualifying studio members potentially unlock pre-tax dollars in their HSA and FSA accounts to pay for F45 memberships. F45 members can visit HiDrB.com/and/f45 to get started. (Photo: Business Wire)

F45 and Dr. B partner up to help qualifying studio members potentially unlock pre-tax dollars in their HSA and FSA accounts to pay for F45 memberships. F45 members can visit HiDrB.com/and/f45 to get started. (Photo: Business Wire)

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--F45 Training Holdings Inc., a leading global fitness community specializing in innovative, functional group workouts, has partnered with Dr. B, a leading telehealth provider focused on making treatments affordable for everyone in the United States. The partnership is designed to help qualifying studio members potentially unlock pre-tax dollars in their Health Savings Accounts (HSA) and Flex Savings Accounts (FSA) – two kinds of tax-advantaged savings accounts – to pay for F45 memberships. F45 members can visit HiDrB.com/and/f45 to get started.

F45 members who have an HSA or FSA account and exercise to prevent or treat a medical condition can undergo an online consultation with Dr. B to see if they qualify to get their fitness expenses reimbursed with their pre-tax funds. Qualifying members may receive reimbursement covering up to the entire cost of their F45 membership.

F45 members interested in learning more can do so through the following steps:

Visit HiDrB.com/and/f45 Complete an online medical consultation for $15, which doesn't require any advance scheduling and can be done at any time Receive a Letter of Medical Necessity, if qualified Submit the Letter of Medical Necessity with new F45 monthly membership receipts to their HSA or FSA administrator for reimbursement

“Regular cardiovascular and strength exercise is one of the most important aspects of maintaining a healthy lifestyle,” said Tom Dowd, CEO of F45 Training. “As a leader in functional fitness, F45 aims to make exercise accessible and approachable to all. By partnering with Dr. B, we will be able to deliver our award-winning group fitness to even more members.”

“As an enthusiastic member of the F45 community myself, I'm thrilled Dr. B is partnering with F45 to make exercise a more affordable and accessible care option,” said Cyrus Massoumi, founder and CEO of Dr. B. “It's about time we make the process of prioritizing health through fitness less of a hassle. Our partnership will do just that, helping many people prevent or treat their condition with the support of F45's stellar team.”

F45 Training, rated the No. 1 gym chain in the U.S. by Men's Journal in 2023, combines functional workouts and high-intensity interval training (HIIT). Members can complete each of the workouts at their own pace.

About F45 Training

F45 Training (“F45” or the “Company”) is a leading global boutique fitness franchise platform operating the F45, FS8, and VAURA brands. F45 is a high-intensity interval training (HIIT) workout that utilizes proprietary technology, including a proven fitness platform that leverages a rich content database of thousands of unique functional training movements that offer members new workout experiences each day. FS8 is a progressive new fitness concept that remixes the best elements of Pilates, tone, and yoga into a 3-in-1 low-impact, high-energy workout. VAURA is a sensory athletic reformer Pilates experience designed to energize every cell of your body. F45 is committed to supporting our expanding global franchise network in the high-growth boutique fitness category. For more information, please visit www.F45Training.com or find us on Facebook or Instagram.

About Dr. B

Dr. B’s mission is to improve the efficiency and equity of healthcare. As the only telehealth service that makes treatments affordable for anyone, Dr. B provides the most convenient way to get treatment online—including prescriptions—without leaving home. Dr. B was founded by Cyrus Massoumi, the founder of Zocdoc. It is a Public Benefit Corporation and certified B Corporation based in New York City. To learn more, visit HiDrB.com.