e.l.f. Cosmetics and Liquid Death Unveil New Drop-Dead Gore-geous Collaboration: CORPSE PAINT

OAKLAND, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--e.l.f. Cosmetics and Liquid Death are coming together to launch CORPSE PAINT. Be prepared to murder your eyes, lips and face.

This five-piece, black-metal inspired makeup vault gives a head-turning look influenced by people who aren’t afraid of making a strong statement.

“When you set out to create a different kind of company, it's important to align yourself with like-minded kindred spirits. We are both challenger brands on a one-way path to disruption," said Kory Marchisotto, Chief Marketing Officer, e.l.f. Beauty. “e.l.f. and Liquid Death share a passion for self-expression and unexpected creativity. We’ve had a lot of fun – and a lot of laughter – bringing CORPSE PAINT to life. Pun intended.”

“No one knows more about makeup than the black metal community,” said Andy Pearson, Vice President of creative at Liquid Death. “Think how many times they’ve put it on or taken it off with every show. e.l.f. was the perfect partner to bring this collab to life because they could help bring this versatile, everyday look to the masses with high-quality, cruelty-free products.”

e.l.f. x Liquid Death Corpse Paint Vault is the newest collaboration the beauty community didn't know it needed but can’t live without. The limited-edition five-piece makeup kit in a keepsake coffin stands by e.l.f.’s commitment to deliver premium products at an extraordinary value. The impressive $34 collection includes:

Dead Set : Matte Magic Mist & Set

: Matte Magic Mist & Set Kiss of Death : O FACE Satin Lipstick in All Night

: O FACE Satin Lipstick in All Night Eye Die: No Budge Cream Eyeshadow in Wispy Cloud

No Budge Cream Eyeshadow in Wispy Cloud Dead Line : H2O Proof Eyeliner Pen

: H2O Proof Eyeliner Pen Brush with Death : Putty Applicator

: Putty Applicator Closed Casket: Removable Coffin Keepsake Box

Here’s how to get the CORPSE PAINT look, according to Liquid Death and e.l.f.:

Use Brush with Death to apply Eye Die all over the face, pressing into skin. Swipe lips with Kiss of Death, then apply in large circles around the eye area. Blend out. Create irregular, jagged lines with Dead Line around the edges of the lipstick. Mattify skin and set the look by spritzing Dead Set over the entire face.

e.l.f. x Liquid Death Corpse Paint Vault will be available for purchase exclusively at elfcosmetics.com/corpsepaint beginning Tuesday, March 26, 2024 at 12 pm ET/9am PT, while supplies last. Get your look before stock is deceased.

See the video here: https://youtu.be/P52NBru1EL0

About e.l.f. Cosmetics:

Since 2004, e.l.f. Cosmetics has made the best of beauty accessible to every eye, lip and face. We make high-quality, prestige-inspired cosmetics and skin care products at an extraordinary value and are proud to be e.l.f. clean, vegan, cruelty free and Fair Trade Certified. As one of the first online beauty brands, e.l.f. continues to attract a highly engaged audience and set benchmarks with new digital platforms. Our brand is widely available at leading retailers such as Target, Walmart and Ulta Beauty, and has a growing international presence including at Boots, Superdrug and Douglas. Learn more by visiting www.elfcosmetics.com.

About Liquid Death:

As one of the fastest growing non-alcoholic beverage brands, Liquid Death is the first beverage company using comedy and entertainment to make health and sustainability 50 times more fun. We take the healthiest thing you can drink and package it into infinitely recyclable tallboy cans that can actually compete with the fun marketing of unhealthy brands across energy drinks, beer, and junk food. A portion of Liquid Death’s proceeds goes to nonprofits who are helping to fight plastic pollution and bringing clean drinking water to those in need. For more information on Liquid Death please visit liquiddeath.com.