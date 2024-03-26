We protect, connect, and provide safe passage for people and power. Our mission is to serve as a trusted partner to those who build and maintain infrastructure with local knowledge and nationwide capabilities.

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Race Rock, a leading provider of nationwide infrastructure solutions, proudly announces the integration of Structural & Steel Products, Highway Safety, Ohio Galvanizing, Connecticut Galvanizing and Texas Corrugators companies into its fold.This strategic move signifies Race Rock's commitment to providing a more comprehensive solution to its customers while leveraging the expertise of its talented team to prepare our nation’s infrastructure for the future state of transportation, energy, and telecommunications.

The consolidation of Structural & Steel Products, Highway Safety, Ohio Galvanizing, Connecticut Galvanizing, and Texas Corrugators under the Race Rock umbrella represents a significant milestone in the company's growth strategy. By bringing together these industry-leading entities, Race Rock aims to create a powerhouse of resources, expertise, and innovation in the infrastructure sector. From incentives to renew our nation’s outdated infrastructure, to connecting new rural sources of power like wind and solar to the grid, and even a full revamp of roadway systems to be in constant communication with autonomous, 5G-enabled vehicles – Race Rock is pushing for a resurgence in American manufacturing.

"Our vision behind operating these companies together is to strengthen Race Rock's position as a leader in the industries in which we specialize – Highway Safety, Transportation & Lighting, Utility, Galvanizing, Solar, and Telecom," said Donald Young, Chairman and CEO of Race Rock. "By integrating Structural & Steel Products, Highway Safety, Ohio Galvanizing, and Connecticut Galvanizing, we are combining local knowledge with expanded reach, enabling us to better serve our customers and meet their evolving needs."

This combination will enable Race Rock to offer a more comprehensive solution portfolio, encompassing a wider range of products and services. Additionally, the integration of these companies will facilitate collaboration and knowledge sharing, fostering innovation and driving continuous improvement across the organization.

"We are excited about the opportunities that this integration provides," said Brian Desigio, President at Race Rock. "By harnessing the collective expertise of our team members and capitalizing on synergies between the acquired companies, we are poised to deliver unparalleled value to our customers."

Race Rock remains committed to maintaining the high standards of quality, reliability, and customer service that have been the hallmark of Structural & Steel Products, Highway Safety, Ohio Galvanizing, Connecticut Galvanizing, and Texas Corrugators. Customers can expect a seamless transition and continued support as Race Rock works to enhance its offerings and expand its reach.

For more information about Race Rock and its comprehensive solution portfolio, visit racerock.com.

About Race Rock:

Race Rock's mission is to serve as a trusted partner to those who build and maintain infrastructure with local knowledge and nationwide capabilities. With a focus on Highway Safety, Transportation & Lighting, Utility, Galvanizing, Solar, and Telecom, Race Rock is dedicated to delivering innovative solutions and unparalleled customer service.