American National Bank of Texas and Good Urban Development Work to Support Homebuyer Education and Affordable Housing in Southeast Dallas’ Mill City

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--American National Bank of Texas (ANBTX) will join with Good Urban Development (GUD), to host two free seminars as part of ANBTX’s ongoing homebuyer education series. GUD is a joint venture between Dallas nonprofit Urban Specialists Incorporated and Lewisville-based Matthews Southwest, a full-service private real-estate development company that has spearheaded many community-oriented projects, including the recent Mill City 50, a transformative housing development in the Mill City neighborhood in Southeast Dallas.

Both seminars will be held at South Side on Lamar in the Cedars District of Dallas on March 28 and April 9 and will specifically cater to homebuyers interested in living in the Mill City 50 development, which features 50 two-story, single-family homes.

The instructor-led seminars will guide participants through the process of buying — and owning — a home. Topics include reviewing potential loan options and common mortgage terms as well as understanding all the steps, from applying to underwriting to closing. Participants will also leave the seminar with a copy of the ANBTX First-Time Homebuyer’s Guide to use as a reference during their homebuying journey.

“We’re honored to work alongside an organization like the Good Urban Development that values homeownership as much as we do — as a generational wealth-builder and a pathway to a better future,” said Fannon Meador, Community Development Officer at ANBTX. “Through this support, we will continue to serve and strengthen Southern Dallas through homebuyer education and affordable homeownership with affordable home loan options, such as our Ignite Home Loan Program.”

Homes in the Mill City 50 development start at $210,000 and range from 1,400-2,000 square feet. They’ll feature three bedrooms, a one-car garage and fenced backyards and target families with annual median incomes (AMI) between 60% and 120%. Matthews Southwest has brought many workforce housing options to market in Southern Dallas including The Galbraith and home builds in the 10th Street Historic District and The Bottom District.

“These homes elevate the standard of living for low- to moderate-income residents and give the opportunity of home ownership to a population being squeezed out of the housing market,” said Shannon Brown-Key, President of Good Urban Development. “Thanks to our partnership with ANBTX, we’re laying the building blocks for a stronger community and developments like Mill City 50 are the infrastructure needed to forever revitalize Southern Dallas.”

The project broke ground in November 2023 and is expected to be completed in March.

To learn more about Mill City 50, visit www.matthewssouthwest.com/projects/mill-city-50. To RSVP for a homebuyer education seminar, visit www.anbtx.com/homebuyer-seminar.

