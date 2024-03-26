ARC Fertility Publishes Case Studies Unveiling Impactful Collaborations with Self-Insured Employers

CUPERTINO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ARC Fertility (ARC), a highly experienced national provider of innovative fertility and family-forming benefits for self-insured employers and their employees, is excited to announce the release of four compelling case studies showcasing successful partnerships with self-insured employers. These case studies exemplify ARC's commitment to providing high-quality, affordable and flexible family-forming benefits that meet the diverse needs of today's workforce.

Download ARC Fertility’s Success Stories Here

The case studies include:

American Medical Women’s Association (AMWA)



Strategic collaboration between AMWA and ARC Fertility resulted in inclusive family-forming benefits, aligning with AMWA's dedication to women's healthcare. ARC's evidence-based, cost-effective approach met AMWA's goals of decreasing costs while serving employees' needs.



National Association of Manufacturers (NAM)



NAM transformed family-forming benefits to be more inclusive, addressing gaps in fertility benefits for LGBTQ+ employees. NAM collaborated with ARC Fertility to provide comprehensive and flexible fertility benefits, ensuring financial support for all employees. NAM's commitment to inclusivity extended beyond benefit changes, fostering a supportive workplace for the LGBTQ+ community.



Picsart



Picsart, a creative platform, embraced fertility benefits to support its diverse workforce, showcasing a commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion. ARC Fertility's Employer Program offered Picsart flexibility, affordability, and inclusivity in providing family-forming benefits. Picsart successfully addressed challenges, offering robust fertility benefits that positively impacted employee satisfaction and loyalty.



Planisware



Planisware, a global project portfolio management software provider, sought to expand benefits for top talent by addressing fertility benefits. ARC Fertility's modular payment structure, without universal per-employee-per-month fees, provided Planisware flexibility and cost-effectiveness. Planisware successfully convinced leadership to include fertility benefits, fostering inclusivity, diversity and a family-friendly culture.

David Adamson, MD, founder and CEO, ARC Fertility remarks, "We are proud to share these case studies, showcasing our commitment to innovative family-forming benefits. These collaborations exemplify our mission to make family-building journeys achievable for all."

Employers and benefits leaders interested in enhancing family-forming benefits for their workforce can download these case studies here.

About ARC® Fertility

ARC® Fertility was founded in 1997 from its founder’s passion to increase access to affordable, high-quality reproductive care for everyone. We are accomplishing our mission through our national network of top-tier fertility clinics and with the help of brokers and employers. ARC physicians deliver high-value fertility and family-forming employer benefits through evidence-based treatment packages and financing directly to patients. ARC Fertility has helped tens of thousands of people create the family of their dreams. https://www.arcfertility.com/