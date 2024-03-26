Springer Nature and the Breast Cancer Research Foundation Announce the Rising Scholars: Breast Cancer Program for Early Career Researchers

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Springer Nature and the Breast Cancer Research Foundation (BCRF) today announced the Rising Scholars: Breast Cancer program, a partnership between Nature Portfolio and BCRF which provides Early Career Researchers (ECRs) in the field of cancer with additional resources for professional development and career preparedness. The 25 researchers were chosen with a focus on Minority-Serving Institutions (MSIs) and underserved communities from around the world as part of Springer Nature and BCRF’s continued commitment to fostering equity and advancing inclusive practices in scholarly research and publishing.

The Rising Scholars: Breast Cancer program is the result of over a decade of partnership between Springer Nature and BCRF. Underlining this relationship is the goal of redressing substantial inequity in health outcomes. A prominent example of this disparity, several years of research reveal that Black women experience higher mortality from breast cancer despite a slightly lower rate of occurrence as white women, and are 40% more likely to die of the disease.

The cohort of 25 globally-distributed researchers will receive an added incentive and four Nature Masterclasses with Nature editors and trainers to burnish their skills in scientific publishing and writing, communicating research to the public, and in data sharing and management. With the first Nature course scheduled to begin in late March, a further select group within the cohort will be provided with scientific editing services for their research papers. With the goal of expanding this program within the U.S. in the future, the researchers accepted into the 2024 cohort are:

Dr. Simone Badal, University of the West Indies

Dr. Antonio Baines, North Carolina Central University, University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill

Dr. Christopher Bolden, Xavier University of Louisiana

Dr. Bryan Francisco Vaca Cartagena, Hospital Zambrano Hellion

Dr. Felina M. Cordova-M​arks, University of Arizona

Sithahiso Daphne Masuku, University of Sheffield

Dr. Nathalia de Angelis de Carvalho, A.C. Camargo Cancer Center

Dr. Viola Ellison, City University of New York – Hunter College

Dr. Yvonne Ford, North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University

Dr. Natalie Greaves, University of the West Indies

Dr. Heather Harewood, University of the West Indies

Dr. Amalia Hosein, University of Trinidad and Tobago

Dr. Aniefiok John-Udoakang, West African Center for Cell Biology

Dr. Bridget Cebisile Langa, University of the Western Cape

Dr. Kuhlula Maluleke, University of Pretoria

Dr. Fernanda Mesa Chavez, Instituto Tecnológico y de Estudios Superiores de Monterrey

Dr. Malcolm Moses, Texas Southern University

Elizabeth F. Msoka-Bright, Kilimanjaro Clinical Research Institute

Dr. Siphesihle Robin Nxele, University of Pretoria

Dr. Kristy Samaroo, University of Trinidad and Tobago

Dr. Lia Scott, Georgia State University

Dr. Innocent H. Peter Uggh, Kilimanjaro Clinical Research Institute

Dr. Syreta Tilghman, Florida Agricultural and Mechanical University

Dr. Juan Sebastian Yakisich, Hampton University

Asma Zizaan, Mohammed VI Polytechnic University

Andrea Macaluso, Nature Portfolio’s Director of Strategic Partnerships in the Americas, said: “We are thrilled to announce the Rising Scholars: Breast Cancer program. This endeavor represents a long-held objective to support ECRs at MSIs and in underserved communities with the resources to publish their work in high-impact journals. BCRF has been a phenomenal and consistent partner for Springer Nature and was the first nonprofit to work with Springer Nature in adopting our data research solutions. Diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) are top strategic initiatives of Springer Nature. We are committed to supporting a diverse international research community.”

Dorraya El-Ashry, Chief Scientific Officer at the Breast Cancer Research Foundation said: “If we want to move the needle towards diversifying the workforce, we have to support early career scientists by explicitly honing in on MSIs. These interactive and engaging workshops provide the tools, techniques, and strategies that help researchers develop their skills, confidence, and careers while improving the researchers’ publication output,” El-Ashry explains. “When training and resources are available, authors can overcome a few key barriers in the publishing process, while sharpening effective data sharing and management.”

Previously, Springer Nature partnered with BCRF – a pioneer in leveraging high-impact publishing, to provide Hispanic-Serving Institutions, Early Career Women Researchers, and Historically Black Colleges and Universities with Nature Masterclasses on scholarly writing and publishing. The new Rising Scholars: Breast Cancer program will provide concrete qualitative and quantitative data as to the impact of such endeavors going forward.

About the Springer Nature Group

Springer Nature opens the doors to discovery for researchers, educators, clinicians and other professionals. Every day, around the globe, our imprints, books, journals, platforms and technology solutions reach millions of people. For over 180 years our brands and imprints have been a trusted source of knowledge to these communities and today, more than ever, we see it as our responsibility to ensure that fundamental knowledge can be found, verified, understood and used by our communities – enabling them to improve outcomes, make progress, and benefit the generations that follow.

Visit: springernature.com/gp/group and follow @SpringerNature.

About Breast Cancer Research Foundation

Breast cancer is a complex disease with no simple solution. Research is the key to stopping it in its tracks. Founded in 1993 by Evelyn H. Lauder, the Breast Cancer Research Foundation is the largest private funder of breast cancer research in the world. By investing in the best minds in science to examine every aspect of the disease from prevention to metastasis—and fostering cross-disciplinary collaboration—BCRF is accelerating the entire field and moving us closer to the answers we urgently need to be the end of breast cancer. Learn more and get involved at BCRF.org.