InfoSum and Experian launch groundbreaking innovation that enables automotive advertisers to improve audience strategy

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--InfoSum, the world’s leading data collaboration platform, and Experian, the world’s leading global information services company, today announced an impactful solution that enables automotive brands to securely access insights about in-market or current vehicle owners, extend match rates, and improve targeting. This groundbreaking innovation gives businesses the power to connect directly to consumers with a high propensity to purchase a vehicle in a secure and privacy-compliant manner.

Built around Experian’s identity graph and InfoSum's market-leading data clean room technology, auto brands can access Experian’s more than 750 off-the-shelf syndicated audience segments covering 900 million registered vehicles in the US and Canada. This predictive ownership data on various criteria – such as fuel type, make and model, and vehicle price – provides insights on consumers planning to buy in the next six months, enabling brands to enrich and extend their first-party data to generate greater reach, scale, and relevancy.

InfoSum's platform offers user-friendly tools, drag-and-drop functionality, and error-proof features, meaning no specialist expertise is required to build, execute, and optimize campaigns at speed. All data remains fully obfuscated, aggregated, and protected – enabling advertisers, agencies, and measurement partners to leverage this intelligence to continually optimize audience segmentation and improve accuracy with end-to-end privacy protection.

“This new initiative from InfoSum and Experian furthers our shared commitment to deliver private collaboration solutions to meet the needs of marketers. In the highly-dynamic automotive industry, this collaboration enables brands to enrich data sets and execute campaigns using continuous updates,” said Lauren Wetzel, COO at InfoSum. “Through InfoSum's platform, auto brands can now target in-market buyers while fully empowering their agencies and data science teams with protected access to campaign analytics.”

"The importance of privacy-first collaboration platforms has never been greater, with third-party cookie deprecation underway. Experian is deeply committed to privacy-compliant and future-proofed targeting," said Erik Hjermstad, Vice President of Automotive Product Management at Experian. "InfoSum’s privacy-enhancing technology combined with Experian’s identity resolution and auto data solutions give marketers the power to match, discover, and explore critical auto consumer detail, maximizing campaign performance without exposing any PII."

About InfoSum

InfoSum is the world’s leading data collaboration platform and the only secure data clean room, empowering companies to deliver better customer experiences while prioritizing customer privacy. InfoSum enables safe connections between multiple parties to unlock the full potential of their customer data without risk of exposure or misuse. InfoSum not only prioritizes consumer privacy, but enhances it with patented, non-movement of data technology to create the most protected, most connected, and most accessible data collaboration network.

InfoSum was founded in 2016 with a vision to connect the world’s data without ever sharing it. The company has multiple patents protecting its invention of the ‘non-movement of data.’ InfoSum is based in the US, UK, Europe, and Australia.

Read more at www.infosum.com.