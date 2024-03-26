Integrated Partners and Wright, Ford, Young & Co. Team up to Unveil WFY Wealth Management

IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Integrated Partners (“Integrated”), a national financial planning and registered investment advisory (RIA) firm overseeing more than $12.7 billion in advisory assets, has announced today a new partnership with Wright, Ford, Young & Co. (“WFY”), Orange County, California's largest single-office accounting firm. This collaboration paves the way for the introduction of WFY Wealth Management.

With more than 50 years of experience providing audit, tax, trust and estate, as well as business consulting services, WFY has consistently stepped in to support closely held companies, family enterprises and private foundations in the very dynamic southern California marketplace. The firm collaborates with individuals and business owners, providing strategic thinking and thoughtful advice to prevent year-end surprises.

The launch is the culmination of much discussion and collaboration between Jeff Myers, CPA, managing partner at WFY; Paul Saganey, CFP®, founder and president at Integrated; and Brad Tedrick, CFA®, CFP®, who will assume the role of wealth manager at WFY Wealth Management. This collaboration aims to forge an unparalleled client experience for WFY clients, tackling the growing complexity of their financial situations while offering a creative and tailored approach. This is achieved by tapping the vast experience gained from Integrated's long-standing CPA Alliance program.

With nearly three decades of expertise in the financial services industry, Tedrick brings a wealth of relevant knowledge to his new role. As a seasoned business owner himself, he brings specialized knowledge in retirement income planning, investment management, and business owner growth and exit planning. This expertise stands to directly benefit WFY clients. In his role as a wealth manager, he will also collaborate with the firm’s CPAs to offer a holistic view of clients’ financial situations.

Joining Tedrick is Luke Schork, CFP®. Together, they will avail themselves of Integrated’s comprehensive suite of back-office services, including Business Owner Solutions, Family Office Services and Retirement Plan Administration capabilities. In doing so, they seek to enhance the overall client experience and better serve clients’ evolving needs.

“We're thrilled to introduce this new wealth management service to our clients at WFY. With all our financial advisors dedicated to business owners or high-net-worth individuals in one place, we’re poised to elevate the quality and depth of our client service,” said Myers. “This strategic move is a direct response to the growing complexity we're witnessing, not just in the variety of wealth our clients are amassing but also with regards to the way they handle and manage it. We’re committed to ensuring that our clients have access to a comprehensive team of experts capable of addressing the multifaceted financial challenges they face.”

Integrated’s Saganey has been instrumental in championing the benefits of co-sourcing ventures like these, a commitment evident since the inception of the CPA Alliance. He has long evangelized the role that CPAs can play in delivering an elite wealth management experience, enabling clients to effectively address the evolving demands of their financial lives.

"As the demand for comprehensive wealth and tax services continues to rise, WFY Wealth Management is poised to be the preferred destination for addressing these needs,” added Saganey. “With this collaboration, Wright, Ford & Young clients can now connect with seasoned wealth advisors who are ready to collaborate and offer expert guidance, addressing the intricacies of their financial lives and goals."

For more information about WFY Wealth Management, visit wfywm.com.

About Integrated Partners

Since 1996, Integrated Partners has been helping financial advisors to achieve their entrepreneurial vision. We offer comprehensive business building services, designed with the truly independent advisor in mind. With over 200 advisors, 170+ CPAs and 116 regional offices across the United States. Integrated has built our reputation advisor by advisor, client by client. Constructed and grown upon a foundation of empowerment, integrity, and trust, we believe in the incredible power that financial advisors have to make a positive impact on people’s lives. Integrated supports advisors by offering a completely customizable open architecture business environment: technology, investment management, advanced planning, CPA partner program, custody, marketing, public relations, M&A, succession planning and comprehensive business counsel.

We believe in advisors. Let us prove it to you.

About Wright, Ford, Young & Co.

Wright Ford Young & Co. is headquartered in Irvine, CA and is the largest single office CPA firm in Orange County. WFY is a full-service corporate accounting firm offering audit, tax, estate and trust, and business consulting services to closely held company and family business owners. More information can be found at www.cpa-wfy.com

About WFY Wealth Management

WFY Wealth Management offers complex financial planning and wealth management services as well as business owner solutions focused on retirement planning, asset allocation strategies, estate and legacy planning and risk management strategies. You can access more information at wfywm.com.

Investment advice offered through Integrated Partners, doing business as WFY Wealth Management LLC, a registered investment advisor.