Bamboo Health and Prisma Health Collaborate for Real-Time Intelligence to Enhance Care and Drive Value

LOUISVILLE, Ky. & GREENVILLE, S.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bamboo Health, the leader in Real-Time Care Intelligence™, and Prisma Health, South Carolina's largest healthcare organization, announce an extension of their collaboration to deliver real-time patient intelligence across the healthcare delivery continuum.

Prisma Health will integrate three cohesive Bamboo Health solutions—Pings, Spotlights and Discharge Summaries—across its organization as well as its Clinically Integrated Network, inVio Health Network, consisting of more than 5,500 employed and independent clinicians, 20 hospitals and 835 practice locations. This integration provides a more seamless transition for patients moving between different care settings, ensuring a continuous standard of excellence in health care delivery.

Executive Vice President of Value-Based Care and Network Solutions at Prisma Health and CEO of the inVio Health Network, Bill Gerard, MD, highlighted the partnership's focus on understanding a patient’s full health journey as well as driving value through improved care outcomes and cost efficiency.

“It’s challenging to provide cohesive coordinated care when patients receive care from multiple providers outside our network without our knowledge,” said Dr. Gerard. “Expanding our partnership with Bamboo Health will help us both better understand our patients’ health journeys and strengthen our relationship with community caregivers, like our affiliated network clinicians, skilled nursing facilities and home health care organizations. By doing so, they can truly become an integrated extension of our care team, enabling us to deliver better outcomes and lower costs.”

Key Features of the Bamboo Health Solution Bundle

Bamboo Health’s suite of solutions will enable real-time care collaboration across the continuum to improve care coordination and transitions of care and drive high-quality, low-cost care.

Pings : Offers real-time alerts for patient care transitions, using admission, discharge, and transfer (ADT) data to assist healthcare professionals in delivering superior care and achieving success in value-based care programs. Prisma Health and inVio Health Network practices will be able to use Pings to be alerted when their patients are discharged from the hospital.

Offers real-time alerts for patient care transitions, using admission, discharge, and transfer (ADT) data to assist healthcare professionals in delivering superior care and achieving success in value-based care programs. Prisma Health and inVio Health Network practices will be able to use Pings to be alerted when their patients are discharged from the hospital. Discharge Summaries : Aims to improve communication during patient transitions, addressing common challenges in accessing and sharing vital patient information across different healthcare settings.

Aims to improve communication during patient transitions, addressing common challenges in accessing and sharing vital patient information across different healthcare settings. Spotlights: Provides real-time analytics and a user-friendly interface for tracking key performance indicators, enabling healthcare providers to make informed decisions based on up-to-date data.

"We are excited to deepen our collaboration with Prisma Health and inVio Health Network, emphasizing enhanced transitional care management and value-based care,” said Jeff Smith, CEO of Bamboo Health. “Without real-time patient intelligence, it’s challenging for health systems to succeed in delivering the highest quality care at the lowest possible cost. We believe our Real-Time Care Intelligence™ solutions provide the missing key to help them succeed.”

The absence of real-time patient information can have detrimental effects on the entire healthcare system. When hospitals and health systems don’t have a streamlined way to share information with post-acute providers or lack insight into a patient’s real-time transitions to different Emergency Departments (ED) and hospitals, they miss valuable opportunities to enhance care coordination, improve quality and foster stronger relationships with both patients and community providers.

In South Carolina, 14.49% of hospital discharges result in unplanned readmissions within 30 days – virtually identical to the national average of 14.5%. Many of those readmissions could have been prevented or ameliorated with better information sharing. The ability to manage real-time patient information is crucial for success in value-based payment programs like accountable care organizations, where participating providers face financial risks associated with inadequate care transitions.

Building on Existing Success with Bamboo Health

The solutions complement Bamboo Health’s PMP Gateway solution, which Prisma Health already uses to integrate multi-state prescription drug monitoring program (PDMP) intelligence into its existing clinical workflows, improving access and saving time for care team members. The new suite of solutions will further streamline processes and improve access to critical patient information.

For further information on how Bamboo Health’s solutions can address healthcare’s most pressing challenges, please visit BambooHealth.com.

About Bamboo Health

Bamboo Health, the leader in Real-Time Care Intelligence™, delivers actionable insights on a patient’s physical, behavioral and social health – empowering healthcare professionals to provide the right care at the right time for the right outcomes. Delivered through our Smart Signals™ network – the largest and most interoperable care collaboration community in the nation – our insights improve more than 1 billion patient encounters a year across more than 2,500 hospitals, 8,000 post-acute facilities, 25,000 pharmacies, 32 health plans, 50 state governments and 1 million acute and ambulatory providers. Connect with Bamboo Health on Twitter/X, LinkedIn and Facebook. Visit BambooHealth.com to learn more.

About Prisma Health

Prisma Health is a private nonprofit health company and the largest health care organization in South Carolina. The company has 29,309 team members, 18 acute and specialty hospitals, 2,827 licensed beds, 305 practice sites, and more than 5,500 employed and independent clinicians across its clinically integrated inVio Health Network. Along with this innovative network, Prisma Health serves almost 1.5 million unique patients annually in its 21-county market area that covers 50% of South Carolina. Connect with Prisma Health on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and Twitter/X. Visit www.PrismaHealth.org.

About inVio Health Network

inVio Health Network is a Clinically Integrated Network (CIN) affiliated with Prisma Health that includes more than 5,500 Prisma Health employed and independent community physicians, hospitals, and healthcare providers, which extends across eighteen counties in the Upstate and Midlands of South Carolina. The network provides the infrastructure to operationalize clinical and cultural change supporting physicians at what they do best – caring for patients.