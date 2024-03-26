Faraday Partnered with SONIX to Create a New Product Featuring Its SONOS eFlash Solution

HSINCHU, Taiwan--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Faraday Technology Corporation (TWSE: 3035), a leading ASIC design service and IP provider, announced today the successful mass production of Sonix’s application-specific MCU chips using UMC 40ULP process node. Sonix adopted Faraday’s SONOS eFlash subsystem, which is specially designed to develop edge AI, smart grid, IoT, and MCU applications, to facilitate the integration of the eFlash function into the SoC without modifying the existing proven IP at 40ULP.

Faraday’s SONOS eFlash subsystem, a logic-process-compatible solution, facilitates setting the built-in eFlash function in SoCs at 40nm, streamlining collaborative IP implementation, reducing IP porting complexity, and requiring fewer mask layers for shorter lead-time and increased cost-effectiveness. The easy-to-use solution provides read/write code protection for MCU usage; the BIST (built-in self-test) ensures production quality and testing efficiency. Faraday’s platform-based design service and its advanced Ariel Platform enable simultaneous system software development and hardware integration, starting from early stage.

“Collaborating on developing Sonix’s innovative IC solution is an honor for Faraday. Sonix, a globally recognized leader in consumer ICs, offers various products, from voice controller ICs to multimedia ICs to MCUs. We are confident that the application-specific MCU aligns seamlessly with market demand, positioning Sonix to capitalize on numerous opportunities,” said Flash Lin, COO of Faraday Technology.

“Through our collaborative efforts with Faraday, we have accelerated design and mass-production schedules. Faraday took charge of the complex eFlash verification process. Its SONOS solution required less R&D effort, achieved good chip quality, and a satisfactory yield rate. We are delighted to have chosen Faraday as a trusted partner and anticipate creating more success in the future,” said Chris Ko, CEO of Sonix.

About Faraday Technology Corporation

Faraday Technology Corporation (TWSE: 3035) is dedicated to the mission of benefiting humanity and upholding sustainable values in every IC it handles. The company offers a comprehensive range of ASIC solutions, including total 3DIC packaging, Neoverse CSS design, FPGA-Go-ASIC, and design implementation services. Furthermore, its extensive silicon IP portfolio encompasses a wide array of offerings, such as I/O, Cell Library, Memory Compiler, ARM-compliant CPUs, DDR/LPDDR, MIPI D-PHY, V-by-One, USB, Ethernet, Giga Ethernet, SATA, PCIe, and SerDes. For further information, visit www.faraday-tech.com or follow Faraday on LinkedIn.