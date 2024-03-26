OneNotary Raises $5 Million Series A — Enters Partnership with DocuSign

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--OneNotary, a leading online, on-demand notarization provider, today announced it closed a $5 million Series A and entered a partnership with DocuSign to provide a best-in-class third-party notary network to DocuSign customers.

OneNotary’s Series A round was led by Jackson Square Ventures, with participation from DocuSign Founder Tom Gonser, as well as existing investors DocuSign Ventures, GoodPaper Ventures, Digital Future, and The LegalTech Fund. The capital will be deployed to accelerate marketing and sales efforts, strengthen partnerships, and further develop OneNotary’s product suite to meet the growing demand for online verification services.

“Millions of people and businesses endure a terrible, outdated experience notarizing documents each year. We built OneNotary to fix that,” said Ivan Zinkov, Co-founder and CEO of OneNotary. “Our solution is loved by customers across industries—from finance and real estate to law, health care, and government—for its seamless implementation and ease-of-use. We’re proud investors are demonstrating their conviction in our business with this new capital and are excited to put it to use in pursuit of our mission.”

Since its founding in 2020, OneNotary has grown rapidly thanks to its best-in-class product used by tens of thousands of notaries and customers. Over the past year, the company has doubled revenue and its marketplace of notaries across the country has grown to over 30,000.

“Jackson Square Ventures backs companies that are market leaders. Notarization is a critical trusted process for many transactions. OneNotary’s technology and established notary network is providing the foundation for trust, security, and scalability, which is why we led the Series A financing,” said Pete Solvik, Co-founder and Managing Director of Jackson Square Ventures.

About the OneNotary and DocuSign partnership

DocuSign and OneNotary have entered into a formal partnership to integrate OneNotary into DocuSign’s range of notary solutions. The integration, when launched early this summer, will expand DocuSign Notary into third-party notaries, providing more opportunity for best-in-class, multi-state certified notary platform options for DocuSign customers.

“Our customers have been asking for a full suite of identity solutions to choose from, including access to a third-party notary network,” said Janine Grasso, Group Vice President of Partnerships at DocuSign. “Our partnership with OneNotary adds an exciting best-in-class option for our customers needing notary services.”

“OneNotary will help us replace in-person, paper-based processes for notarization with their one-line API call and a network of notaries available 24/7,” said Mangesh Bhandarkar, GVP of Product Management at DocuSign. "Completion rates go up for businesses when signers stay in one experience through the whole signing process.”

“Online notarization is a dramatically improved experience and is especially important given the legal requirements for notarizing certain documents,” said Anant Agrawal, President of OneNotary. “As we embark on this next phase of growth, we’re energized by the opportunity to continue our rapid expansion to deliver exceptional value for our customers and partners.”

“Seeing OneNotary's growth and evolution reminds me of the early days at DocuSign. I’m thrilled to be a part of OneNotary’s Series A funding and help this visionary team continue their rapid expansion,” said Tom Gonser.

About OneNotary

Tens of thousands of notaries and customers trust OneNotary to sign, seal, and deliver their most important documents securely and remotely. OneNotary transforms the notarization process for businesses and individuals alike by offering fast, easy, and affordable service online for all key moments in life. People can use OneNotary anytime and anywhere with an on-demand team available 24/7. To learn more about the company, visit https://onenotary.us/ and follow them on LinkedIn, Facebook, X, and YouTube.

About DocuSign

DocuSign redefines how the world comes together and agrees, making agreements smarter, easier and more trusted. As part of its industry leading product lineup, DocuSign offers eSignature, the world's #1 way to sign electronically on practically any device, from almost anywhere, at any time. Today, more than 1 million customers and more than a billion users in over 180 countries use DocuSign products and solutions to accelerate the process of doing business and simplify people's lives.

About Jackson Square Ventures

Jackson Square Ventures invests in early-stage software businesses that will be leaders in markets that matter in 10 years. Founded in 2011, its portfolio includes Artera, Cornershop, Crowdbotics, DocuSign, Jackbox Games, Seismic, Strava, Trust & Will, and Upwork, among others. For more information, follow the firm on Twitter or visit www.jsv.com.