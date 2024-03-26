ECS Subsidiary Awarded $120M Cybersecurity Contract With Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services

FAIRFAX, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ECS, a leader in advanced technology, science, and engineering solutions and an ASGN (NYSE: ASGN) brand, has won a $120 million contract with the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) via the ECS subsidiary Iron Vine Security. The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) Cybersecurity Integration Center Operations (CCIC OPS) contract will have ECS providing the core of the cybersecurity services it currently provides through an incumbent CMS contract through 2029.

With an emphasis on innovation, ECS will continue to provide a cohesive and evolving managed cybersecurity service supporting CMS and the CMS Healthcare Marketplace. This managed service includes enterprise security operations support, incident response and management, SOC-as-a-service, threat intelligence analytics, data forensics, security engineering and architecture, penetration testing, breach and attack simulation, and more.

Acquired by ECS in 2022, Iron Vine Security began providing managed cybersecurity services for CMS in 2016. Today, ECS applies years’ worth of CMS experience and knowledge to continue protecting the healthcare data of millions of U.S. citizens.

“This is a great win for ECS and our partners,” said William Geimer, vice president of Enterprise Solutions at ECS. “We look forward to continuing our work with CMS by providing innovative, state-of-the-art cybersecurity technology and practices and passionate personnel who will drive the CMS mission into the future.”

“I could not be prouder of the efforts of our team, the support of our leadership, and the confidence that CMS has placed in our cybersecurity experts,” said John Heneghan, president of ECS. “We’re honored to support CMS as it serves the millions of Americans who receive healthcare through Medicare, Medicaid, the Children's Health Insurance Program, and the Health Insurance Marketplace.”

About ECS

ECS, ASGN’s federal government segment, delivers advanced solutions in cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence (AI), cloud, application and IT modernization, science, and engineering. The company solves critical, complex challenges for customers across the U.S. public sector, defense, intelligence, and commercial industries. ECS maintains partnerships with leading cloud, cybersecurity, and AI/ML providers and holds specialized certifications in their technologies. Headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia, ECS has nearly 4,000 employees throughout the United States. For more information, visit ECStech.com.

About ASGN Incorporated

ASGN Incorporated (NYSE: ASGN) is a leading provider of IT services and solutions across the commercial and government sectors. ASGN helps corporate enterprises and government organizations develop, implement, and operate critical IT and business solutions through its integrated offerings. For more information, please visit asgn.com.