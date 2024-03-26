Teramount and GlobalFoundries Collaborate to Advance Silicon Photonics

JERUSALEM, Israel--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Teramount, the leader in scalable fiber connectivity to chips, announced today that it is collaborating with GlobalFoundries (GF) to address the challenge of connecting fibers to Silicon Photonics (SiPh) chips, to meet the ever-growing bandwidth demands and power challenges in datacom and telecom applications.

As part of this collaboration, Teramount integrates its Universal Photonic Coupler solution with GF’s 45CLO silicon photonics platform, GF FotonixTM, to provide a scalable fiber packaging solution to customers who want to utilize high-speed optical connectivity for applications like AI/ML and data center. This collaboration will enable deeper integration of optics into semiconductor through a variety of innovative packaging technologies which provide scalability of bandwidth, power and latency performance to next generations of advanced computing applications.

“ Customers are very impressed with our connectivity solution" said Hesham Taha, Teramount's President and CEO, " and they want to see it supported by leading foundries. GF's feature-rich 45CLO Fotonix platform and position as a leading silicon photonics foundry, make them an ideal partner for high volume manufacturing of Teramount's solution ".

“ GF Fotonix is paving the way for the future of data connectivity, addressing the rapidly increasing needs for more speed and better power efficiency in the age of AI,” said Gregg Bartlett, Chief Technology Officer at GF. “ Through this collaboration with Teramount we look forward to providing our customers with an additional scalable solution for the future of ultra-fast and efficient data movement.”

About Teramount: Teramount changes the world of optical connectivity by offering a novel solution for connecting optics to silicon for data center, advanced computing, sensors and other datacom and telecom applications. Its innovative Universal Photonic Coupler solution provides scalable connectivity of fibers to photonic chips and aligns photonics with standard semiconductor high-volume manufacturing and packaging capabilities. Teramount office is located in Jerusalem Israel. for more information, visit www.teramount.com