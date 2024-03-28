The NRP Group and Housing Authority of the City of Austin Celebrate Grand Opening of The Markson, a 330-Unit Mixed-Income Community

Officials from the Housing Authority of the City of Austin, St. Andrew’s Episcopal School, Amegy Bank, Coats Rose and The NRP Group gathered to cut the ribbon on The Markson, a 330-unit, mixed-income development in Austin, Texas.

Officials from the Housing Authority of the City of Austin, St. Andrew’s Episcopal School, Amegy Bank, Coats Rose and The NRP Group gathered to cut the ribbon on The Markson, a 330-unit, mixed-income development in Austin, Texas.

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--In partnership with the Housing Authority of the City of Austin (HACA), The NRP Group celebrated the grand opening of The Markson, a 330-unit mixed-income housing development in Austin’s coveted Barton Springs community. As a part of both organizations’ commitment to creating affordable housing options for Austin residents, more than half of the units will be reserved for residents earning 80% of the Area Median Income (AMI).

The Markson meets the neighborhood’s demand for quality, accessible workforce housing, and embodies the vision that Dan Markson carried throughout his 30-year career. Through his tireless efforts, bold leadership, and brilliant partnership development, Dan Markson changed the affordable housing landscape, leading to the creation of over 29,000 multifamily units in Texas, with more to come.

The Markson is one of the eight developments created in partnership with HACA, comprising over 2,300 units throughout the city. The organization serves over 25,000 Austin residents through 21 Project-Based Rental Assistance Properties, Voucher Programs, and the Austin Affordable Housing Corporation.

"As a part of our collective vision to provide stable, affordable housing options to essential workers, The Markson reflects our unwavering commitment to addressing the affordable housing shortage in Austin,” said Michael Gerber, President and CEO of the Housing Authority of the City of Austin. “Dan Markson's legacy is embodied in The Markson, and this development will help ensure the integral presence of our community members in Austin's diverse fabric.”

The Markson offers affordable rents for people who provide critical services, including teachers and first responders, close to their places of work. To assist local school teachers in finding affordable housing, NRP Group is also extending one month of free rent to all employees of nearby St. Andrew's Episcopal School. The community's location offers easy access to downtown Austin and nearby employment centers, like Yeti and NXP, catering to essential workers and local employees alike.

“Thanks to our continued collaboration with HACA, The Markson stands as a testament to Dan’s vision and dedication to delivering housing options for essential workers throughout Texas,” said Debra Guerrero, Senior Vice President of Strategic Partnerships and Government Affairs at The NRP Group. “We honor his legacy, as well as HACA’s vision to provide housing affordability for Austin families.”

The Markson residents will enjoy an array of outdoor amenities, including a landscaped pool courtyard with private cabanas, an outdoor kitchen with grills, bocce ball, volleyball courts, and a dog park. The property’s sky lounge offers indoor and outdoor gathering spaces complemented by sweeping views of downtown Austin, providing a serene retreat for residents, families, and their guests.

"We are thrilled to unveil The Markson, a project in the heart of Barton Springs that combines high-quality construction with affordability," said Parker White, Vice President of Development at The NRP Group. "NRP has a rich history in Austin, standing as a pioneering force for affordable housing across Texas through impactful collaborations with key partners like HACA. Thanks to this continued support, we can provide essential workers with the opportunity to live in a vibrant community while investing in the local economy."

Residents will also have access to a pet spa, bike storage, conference rooms, co-working lounge space, coffee bar, fitness center, game room, and package concierge. The community features a central parking garage with electric vehicle charging stations for added convenience. The Markson comprises one- to three-bedroom units with monthly rents ranging from $1,487 to $3,182. Residences are available in two different in-unit finishes—toffee flat panel or cream shaker style—and offer stainless steel appliances, pure white quartz countertops, luxury vinyl plank flooring, and keyless entry. A selection of units feature outdoor balconies.

Situated within the lush backdrop of the Barton Creek Wilderness Park, residents of The Markson will have access to a scenic nature trail, reservoir, the nearby Barton Creek Greenbelt, and over 20 acres of preserved nature area. The entire property is landscaped with native prairie plantings.

In addition to the Markson, NRP is developing Alameda at Oak Hill Development in collaboration with the Austin Affordable Housing Corporation, which will continue to grow affordable housing options in the Austin market.

About The NRP Group

The NRP Group is a vertically integrated developer, owner, builder, and manager of best-in-class multifamily housing with a mission to create exceptional rental housing communities for individuals and families, regardless of income. Since its founding in 1994, NRP has developed more than 50,000 apartment homes and currently manages over 25,000 residential units.

Through its disciplined approach to vetting opportunities, NRP has established a track record of delivering impressive returns for investors. The company’s formidable size and depth of talent provide the experience and infrastructure necessary to execute developments of varying degrees of complexity and scope in both urban-infill and suburban locations, including market-rate, affordable, mixed-income, and senior housing.

The NRP Group is consistently ranked in the Top 10 largest developers and builders in the U.S. by the National Multifamily Housing Council and by Affordable Housing Finance. The NRP Group is a winner of the National Association of Home Builders Multifamily Pillars of the Industry award for “Builder of the Year,” and a four-time recipient of the same award for “Development Firm of the Year.” The NRP Group has become the top multifamily developer in the U.S. that creates both affordable and market-rate housing at a national scale. Based on its nearly 30 years of experience and expertise, NRP now provides construction and property management services to outside owners and developers. For additional information, visit www.nrpgroup.com.

About The Housing Authority of the City of Austin

Established in 1937, the Housing Authority of the City of Austin (HACA) is a public unit of government separate from the City of Austin. HACA’s mission is to cultivate sustainable affordable housing communities and partnerships that inspire self-reliance, growth, and optimism. As a High-Performing housing authority that assists over 20,000 Austinites, HACA owns and operates 1,839 units of subsidized housing in 18 developments throughout Austin. For more information, visit www.hacanet.org, or find us on Twitter @hacanet.