POTTERY BARN, POTTERY BARN KIDS AND POTTERY BARN TEEN LAUNCH NEW COLLECTIONS WITH ICONIC RESORT WEAR AND LIFESTYLE BRAND LILLY PULITZER

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Pottery Barn, Pottery Barn Kids and Pottery Barn Teen, portfolio brands of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE: WSM), the world’s largest digital-first, design-led and sustainable home retailer, announced today three new collections in collaboration with celebrated resort wear brand, Lilly Pulitzer. Building on the successful partnership which began in 2018, the new collections feature outdoor accessories, towels, bedding, décor and occasional furniture in Lilly Pulitzer’s sunny and optimistic aesthetic. All items in the collections are available exclusively at Pottery Barn, Pottery Barn Kids and Pottery Barn Teen.

Lilly Pulitzer’s rich history began 65 years ago in Palm Beach, Florida when the brand’s namesake founder started a juice stand to spark joy in her daily life. A true original with the confidence to stand out in a crowd, Lilly Pulitzer’s brand eventually blossomed into creating iconic shift dresses and evolved to become the beloved resort wear brand it is today. The enduring legacy of boldness and casual glamour associated with Lilly Pulitzer is epitomized by her innovative use of colorful prints, revolutionizing the fashion industry, and defining the brand’s vibrant aesthetic.

Rooted in the playful colors and patterns that Lilly Pulitzer is known for, the new collections from Pottery Barn, Pottery Barn Kids and Pottery Barn Teen bring the “resort state of mind” lifestyle into the home. Crafted with sustainably made materials that are designed to last, the textiles in each of the collections feature tropical motifs on hand-quilted bedding made of soft cotton. Vibrant designs paired with woven accents create a cheerful and welcoming collection for the nursery or bedroom. The Lilly Pulitzer collaboration also includes functional outdoor towels, outdoor pillows and pool loungers to celebrate the spirit of Summer and backyard entertaining for all ages.

“We’re thrilled to expand upon our partnership with the iconic Lilly Pulitzer brand for all ages of Pottery Barn brand customers,” said Marta Benson, Chief Executive Officer of Pottery Barn Brands. “Building on the success of our debut collaboration in 2018, our teams have come together to deliver new collections that celebrate the resort-style luxury and fun spirit of the beloved Lilly Pulitzer lifestyle.”

“This year marks Lilly Pulitzer’s 65th anniversary and this milestone is a celebration of the brand's legacy. It’s also a testament to the enduring joy we bring to wardrobes, and into homes thanks to our incredible partners at Pottery Barn brands,” said Michelle Kelly, CEO, Lilly Pulitzer. “We are truly grateful for the overwhelming enthusiasm consumers have shown for our previous collaborations, and here's to another year of spreading sunshine and color at Pottery Barn, Pottery Barn Kids and Pottery Barn Teen!”

The collections are available online now at potterybarn.com, potterybarnteen.com, and potterybarnkids.com. The collection can be added to Pottery Barn Kids baby registries and Pottery Barn wedding registries. All items are shoppable on the Pottery Barn brands’ Apps. Join the conversation on social media with @potterybarn, @potterybarnkids and @potterybarnteen.

ABOUT POTTERY BARN

Pottery Barn, a member of the Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE: WSM) portfolio of brands, is a premier specialty retailer for casual, comfortable, and stylish home furnishings. The brand is dedicated to beautiful ideas for real life, quality products that are crafted to last, sustainability and service. Key product categories include furniture, bedding, bath, rugs, window treatments, tabletop, lighting, and decorative accessories. Nearly all Pottery Barn products are designed in-house and are exclusive to its catalogs, stores, and website. Pottery Barn is also part of The Key Rewards, a free-to-join loyalty program that offers members exclusive benefits across the Williams-Sonoma, Inc. family of brands, the world’s largest digital-first, design-led and sustainable home retailer. The company is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

ABOUT POTTERY BARN KIDS

Introduced in 1999, Pottery Barn Kids offers exclusive home furnishings available online and in stores globally to create kid-friendly, eco-conscious, stylish, and innovative spaces. Pottery Barn Kids’ mission is to bring the utmost in quality design, sustainability, and safety into every family’s home. Products are rigorously tested to meet the highest child safety standards and are expertly crafted from the best materials to last beyond the childhood years. Pottery Barn Kids is a member of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) and participates in The Key Rewards, a free-to-join loyalty program that offers members exclusive benefits across the family of brands.

ABOUT POTTERY BARN TEEN

Introduced in 2003, Pottery Barn Teen offers home furnishings and solutions to create spaces that reflect who teens are and how they live. Available online and in stores globally, Pottery Barn Teen brings the best in quality design with a focus on eco-friendly and sustainable materials that have a low impact on the environment. Pottery Barn Dorm, launched in 2010, is Pottery Barn Teen’s offering of dorm furniture and essentials with the same quality and commitment to style. Pottery Barn Teen is a member of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) and participates in The Key Rewards, a free-to-join loyalty program that offers members exclusive benefits across the family of brands.

ABOUT LILLY PULITZER

In 1959-ish, Lilly Pulitzer set out to create her own happiness, opening a juice stand in Palm Beach. In need of an everyday uniform, she asked her dressmaker for something to camouflage splashes of citrus juice. The result? A comfortable, sleeveless shift dress made of colorful printed cotton.

Since those early days, Lilly designs have been beloved for their casual glamour, vibrant optimism, and endlessly joyful spirit. Lilly was an original with the confidence to break all the rules, the humility to pull it off, and the vision to make women feel as good as they look. Today, her spirit is reflected in the brand’s imaginative prints and lively colors, which inspire everyone to shine bright and stand out. Learn more at www.lillypulitzer.com.

