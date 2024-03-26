Iron Bow Joins Peraton in Supporting $2.8B Special Operations Forces IT Enterprise Contract

HERNDON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Iron Bow Technologies, the next-generation technology solutions provider to government, commercial, and healthcare markets, today announced it has joined Peraton in the implementation of the $2.8 billion Special Operations Forces IT Enterprise Contract (SITEC) 3 Enterprise Operations & Maintenance (EOM) task order. This task order aims to deliver advanced IT solutions and network services to the US Special Operations Command (USSOCOM), its Component Commands, Theater Special Operations Commands (TSOCs), deployed forces, CIO/J6, and end-users over an eight-year duration.

“Special Operations Forces play a vital role in safeguarding US national security, navigating some of the world’s most demanding environments,” said Rob Watson, Vice President, Sales (Air Force, Navy, and Marines), Iron Bow Technologies. “We’re proud to support our dedicated warfighters by providing cutting-edge solutions that are tailored to our customer’s unique requirements.”

Under the SITEC 3 EOM, Iron Bow will assist Peraton with completing IT modernization initiatives, providing technology evaluation and innovation, while supporting mission requirements daily.

“We’re honored to bring a world-class team of innovators, like Iron Bow, on board to support the USSOCOM mission,” said Tarik Reyes, President, Defense Mission and Health Solutions sector, Peraton. “Iron Bow’s impressive network and global IT warehousing and logistics capabilities made them an ideal partner to help empower our nation’s critical warfighters.”

The SITEC EOM represents more than 70,000, Joint, Global, Multi Domain, and Partnered users worldwide across the Special Operations Forces (SOF) Information Environment (SIE) networks, systems, storage, tools, data, computing, print, and AV/VTC resources.

About Iron Bow Technologies

Iron Bow Technologies is a leading next generation solutions provider dedicated to successfully transforming clients' technology investments into robust business capabilities across the government, commercial, education, and healthcare markets. The Iron Bow team brings a depth of technical expertise and domain knowledge to deliver the right solution and ensure successful business outcomes. Iron Bow’s global reach and strategic partnerships with industry leaders and disruptive technology partners empower clients to implement the latest cutting-edge technology to support mission-critical objectives. Learn more at www.ironbow.com.