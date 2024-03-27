Rolaids® Bolsters Presence in Convenience Stores Through Strategic Partnership with Lil’ Drug Store Products

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Lil’ Drug Store Products (LDSP) announces a strategic partnership with Procter & Gamble (P&G) for the preferred distribution of Rolaids® – the trusted heartburn relief brand – to convenience and travel retailers nationwide. Following P&G’s acquisition of Rolaids, LDSP has emerged as the primary distributor, leading the reintroduction of its diverse product range into key retail channels. This collaboration solidifies LDSP's pivotal role as the convenience distributor of choice for Rolaids, further reinforcing its position as a category leader in the industries it serves.

“Supported by P&G's substantial investment in advertising and their proven expertise in brand development, we are poised to significantly strengthen our market position with the Rolaids brand,” says Hayley Fry, Senior Director of Marketing at LDSP.

Rolaids has set a clear vision to become the #1 antacid brand in the convenience sector by 2028, and the partnership with LDSP is a significant step towards achieving that goal. The convenience channel, which accounts for 61% of cigarette purchases, aligns seamlessly with Rolaid’s consumer base. With approximately 45% of heartburn sufferers also identifying as smokers, this underscores the vital role of convenience stores in reaching many individuals experiencing heartburn.

Since 1953, Rolaids has maintained its status as one of the leading antacids in the United States. As of January 15, 2024, LDSP has resumed distribution of the Rolaids brand to its extensive network of retail partners. Under P&G ownership, convenience store shoppers will experience flavor and texture upgrades across a variety of products, including the Ultra Mint Chewable Roll, Ultra Fruit Chewable Roll, Advanced Berry Chewable Roll, Ultra Soft Chew Strawberry, and Advanced Soft Chew Berry. These products deliver powerful heartburn relief through Rolaids' potent dual- and triple-ingredient formulas.

About Lil' Drug Store Products, Inc. (LDSP)

Founded in 1974 to provide convenient relief to travelers, Lil’ Drug Store Products (LDSP) today serves approximately 180,000 retail locations including convenience stores, travel and hospitality, and other alternative retail locations. With its growing roster of brand partnerships, LDSP has become the #1 supplier of name-brand and private labeled health and beauty products to retail and wholesale customers. LDSP proudly serves the point-of-need marketplace that includes convenience stores, hotels, airports, cruise lines and others.