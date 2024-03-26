Nextdoor Chooses Alida to Build Trusted User Relationships for the World’s Largest Neighborhood Network

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Alida, the leader in community-centered research, today announced that Nextdoor (NYSE: KIND), the essential neighborhood app, continues its partnership with Alida to collect user insights to help build trusting connections with neighbors and local businesses around the world.

Partnering with Alida, Nextdoor built the “Nextdoor Neighbor Network”, to hear directly from highly engaged neighbors, gaining a better understanding of their preferences, sentiments, and behaviors. This 4,400+ member community has enabled Nextdoor to launch over 50 research initiatives, all while cultivating long-lasting trust with neighbors. These insights serve various teams across the business, including advertising sales, marketing and strategy, user experience, and social impact, as well as Nextdoor’s “Neighborhood Faves” program. Notably, “Neighborhood Faves” program feedback has shown that 94% of Nextdoor neighbors value recommendations for products, services, and businesses from their neighbors on Nextdoor, and 79% say they are more likely to consider shopping at a business / using a service if they knew it was a Nextdoor Neighborhood Fave.

“Fostering strong connections with users is the key to building exceptional products and experiences in today’s competitive landscape,” said Efrem Ainsley, CEO at Alida. “Nextdoor continues to stand out in the market through its unwavering dedication to building trust with its users. Using Alida’s platform, Nextdoor has kept a consistent pulse on their users, ensuring their feedback is reflected in all facets of their business.”

Nextdoor utilizes the Alida platform to conduct commissioned market research for various clients, helping them to uncover trends and insights specific to Nextdoor's user base.

"Our partnership with Alida has revolutionized our day-to-day interactions with our neighbors," said Guo Jie Chin, Head of Customer Insights & Analytics at Nextdoor. "Since launching our Nextdoor Neighborhood Network, we've been able to significantly enhance our ability to gather insights directly from neighbors and feedback has been instrumental in shaping numerous initiatives throughout our organization. This has allowed us to refine and validate offerings such as our Nextdoor Insights Hub, which hosts the latest neighborhood trends from Nextdoor’s first-party data and surveys, including neighbor surveys from our Alida-powered community.”

To learn more about Alida’s community-centered experience research platform, visit https://www.alida.com/products.

About Nextdoor

Nextdoor (NYSE: KIND) is the neighborhood network. Neighbors, businesses of all sizes, and public agencies in more than 330,000 neighborhoods across 11 countries turn to Nextdoor to connect to the neighborhoods that matter to them so that they can thrive. As a purpose-driven company, Nextdoor leverages innovative technology to cultivate a kinder world where everyone has a neighborhood they can rely on — both online and in the real world. Download the app or join the neighborhood at nextdoor.com. For more information and assets, visit nextdoor.com/newsroom.

About Alida

Alida believes in a world where customers are respected as the ultimate source of truth. Because knowing the whole truth about your customers can help companies make better decisions and drive long term loyalty and growth.

That’s why Alida helps innovative brands create highly engaged research communities to gather feedback that empowers better customer experiences and product innovation.

Leading companies like HBOMax, Adobe, Warner Bros. Discovery, Twitch and lululemon depend on Alida’s community-centered research platform to deliver fast and reliable customer feedback at scale so they can build better products, refine user experiences and test marketing campaigns.

Learn more at www.alida.com.