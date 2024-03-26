Ford and Allego Partner to Electrify European Dealership Network with Ultra-Fast Charging

COLOGNE, Germany & ARNHEM, Netherlands--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ford (NYSE: F) and Allego N.V. (NYSE: ALLG), a leading pan-European public electric vehicle fast and ultra-fast charging network, today announced a strategic partnership to bring ultra-fast charging infrastructure to hundreds of Ford dealerships across Europe.

The new collaboration will further expand convenient and reliable charging solutions for customers of Ford electric vehicles (EVs) including the new electric Explorer¹, as the American brand journeys towards a 100 percent electric line-up of passenger and commercial vehicles in Europe by 2035.

Customers can from today order the Explorer crossover, Ford’s first EV passenger car engineered and built in Europe.

Delivering up to 400 kW charging, Allego ultra-fast charging stations at Ford dealerships will be accessible to EV drivers around the clock and compatible with vehicles that offer DC charging capability regardless of manufacturer.

Ford customers will benefit from preferential rates when paying for charging using their FordPass Charging Card, the FordPass app² or Plug & Charge, with other drivers able to pay using debit or credit card.

Allego’s Chief Executive Officer, Mathieu Bonnet, commented, “Allego continues to expand its network to meet the demand for charging that comes with more EVs on the road. Automakers like Ford are stepping up to the plate by producing a greater selection of EVs as the European market fully transitions to electric. By equipping these Ford dealerships with Allego’s ultra-fast charging technology, switching to electric will only become easier and more accessible to drivers throughout Europe.”

Ford’s European Head of Charging & Energy, Ford Model e, Joerg Hofmeister, commented “Ford believes charging infrastructure is one of the keys to giving consumers the confidence to make the switch to electric. Our new partnership with Allego is going to make the charging experience faster and more convenient for our customers, and encourage more drivers than ever to consider the benefits of zero emissions while driving in vehicles like our new electric Explorer.”

Ford’s European Manager, Charging & Energy Strategy and Go-to Market, Ford Model e, Oliver Adrian, says, “The new high-power charging stations will be included within the BlueOval Charge Network – Ford’s public charging service – which enables drivers to access and pay for charging at more than 600,000 charging points³ in Europe. A key benefit for Ford customers will be the Plug & Charge technology at Allego charging stations – providing fast and secure charging without needing to use an app or RFID card.”

1 Based on full charge of Explorer RWD extended range. Estimated range using Worldwide Harmonised Light Vehicle Test Procedure (WLTP). Figures shown are for comparability purposes and should only be compared with other vehicles tested to the same technical procedures. Actual range varies due to factors such as temperature, driving behaviour, route profile, vehicle maintenance, lithium-ion battery age and condition.

2 FordPass app, compatible with selected smartphone platforms, is available via download. Message and data rates apply. FordPass Connect, the FordPass app and complimentary Connected Service are required for remote features (see FordPass terms for details). Connected Service and features depend on Vodafone or Vodafone partner mobile network availability. Evolving technology/mobile networks/vehicle capability may limit functionality and prevent operation of connected features. Connected Service excludes Wi-Fi hotspot.

3 Number of charge points across 36 European countries.

About Allego

Allego is a leading provider of electric vehicle charging solutions, dedicated to accelerating the transition to electric mobility with 100% renewable energy. Allego has developed a comprehensive portfolio of innovative charging infrastructure and proprietary software, including its Allamo and EV Cloud software platforms. With a network of 35,000 charging points (and counting) spanning 16 countries, Allego delivers independent, reliable, and safe charging solutions, agnostic of vehicle model or network affiliation. Founded in 2013 and publicly listed on the NYSE in 2022, Allego now employs a team of 200 people striving every day to make charging accessible, sustainable, and enjoyable for all.

For more information, please visit www.allego.eu.

About Ford

Ford, a global American brand woven into the fabric of Europe for more than 100 years, is committed to freedom of movement that goes hand-in-hand with looking after the planet and each other. The company’s Ford+ plan, with Model e, Ford Pro and the Ford Blue business units is accelerating its European transformation to an all-electric and carbon neutral future by 2035. The company is driving forward with bold, new EVs, each one designed with European drivers in mind and innovating with services to help people connect, communities grow, and businesses thrive. Selling and servicing Ford vehicles in 50 individual European markets, operations also include the Ford Motor Credit Company, Ford Customer Service Division and 14 manufacturing facilities (eight wholly owned and six unconsolidated joint venture facilities) with four centres based in Cologne, Germany; Valencia, Spain and at our joint venture in Craiova, Romania and Kocaeli, Türkiye. Ford employs approximately 34,000 people at its wholly owned facilities and consolidated joint ventures and approximately 57,000 people including unconsolidated businesses across Europe. More information about the company, its products and Ford Credit is available at corporate.ford.com.

