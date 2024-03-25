Amber Specialty Pharmacy Selected to Dispense Rezdiffra™ to Treat Noncirrhotic Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis

OMAHA, Neb.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Amber Specialty Pharmacy announces today that it will begin dispensing Madrigal's Rezdiffra™, a medication recently approved by the FDA for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH).

Rezdiffra™ (resmetirom) is the first and only FDA-approved once-daily treatment, used in conjunction with diet and exercise, for the treatment of adults with noncirrhotic nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) with moderate to advanced liver fibrosis (consistent with stages F2 to F3 fibrosis).

"Adding Rezdiffra to our patient care portfolio allows Amber Specialty Pharmacy to remain at the forefront of providing specialized medications that not only change lives, but also embody our commitment to innovation and excellence in health care,” said Jessica Ringena, president of Amber Specialty Pharmacy. “With Rezdiffra, we are focused on delivering transformative care in a way that positively impacts the lives of those battling chronic liver conditions."

For more than 25 years, Amber Specialty Pharmacy has delivered specialized care to individuals across the U.S. who live with chronic and complex health conditions. Amber Specialty Pharmacy offers a range of comprehensive services that include medication management, therapy-specific counseling and 24/7 clinical support.

For more information about Amber Specialty Pharmacy visit www.amberpharmacy.com.

