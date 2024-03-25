ComEd, HIRE360 Accepting New Applications for Take Charge EV Pre-Apprenticeship Program

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ComEd and HIRE360, a nonprofit that connects underserved minority businesses and communities to jobs in the building trades across the region, today announced the return of Take Charge: EV Charging Pre-Apprenticeship program. Piloted last year, the program was designed to prepare area residents with the skills training for construction trades roles supporting the growing electric vehicle (EV) industry in Illinois. Applications are being accepted now through March 29 at HIRE360Chicago.com/ComEd.

With the state’s Climate and Equitable Jobs Act (CEJA) targeting 1 million EVs on Illinois roads by 2030, the number of EVs in ComEd’s service territory continues to grow – with more than 86,000 vehicles driving in northern Illinois today, up from just 17,000 in 2019. The transition to a cleaner energy future in Illinois, including EVs, is expected to create up to 150,000 jobs by 2050, according to a recent study.

“ComEd is committed to matching members of the communities we serve with family sustaining careers supported by the clean energy transformation in Illinois,” said Melissa Washington, SVP of customer operations at ComEd. “In partnership with HIRE360, we are thrilled to deliver pathways to roles supporting Illinois’ growing EV industry, and encourage local residents interested in new, rewarding trades roles to apply for this training that kicks off this spring.”

The eight-week program introduces participants to the world of EVs and green energy, equips them for entry-level roles with industry certifications like OSHA-10 and CPR, and prepares them for the required CAST (Construction and Skilled Trades) and IBEW (International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers) exams. New this year, the program will also offer TradesFutures certifications, industry certifications preparing participants for full apprenticeship programs, including: Flagger, Fall Protection, Rigging Hazard Awareness, and Scaffolding Awareness. Upon successful completion of the program, participants will receive a stipend.

Take Charge returns after graduating its inaugural class last fall, a diverse cohort representing communities across the Chicagoland area, including 4 women and participants spanning ages 18 to 51.

“We’re proud to prepare community members with the hard and soft skills training tailored for the exciting careers coming out of the clean energy space,” said Jay Rowell, executive director for HIRE360. “Building on the success of last year, we look forward to working with our partners ComEd and IBEW-134 to connect more local and underserved residents with the training needed to enter the growing green energy industry that will have a direct impact on the future of our communities.”

As more customers make the switch to EVs for their environmental, health, and savings benefits, keeping pace with the development of EV charging infrastructure will be key. That’s why ComEd continues to make significant investments in the equitable adoption of EVs in northern Illinois, with the latest launch of residential, public and business rebates for EV make-ready infrastructure, chargers, and EV fleets – reserving half of all funds for equity-eligible communities.

“Take Charge opened my eyes to what the future of clean energy and transportation holds, and the part I could play in it,” said Susie Fogle, program graduate who now works in ComEd’s business and customer support department. “I was looking for a career change that aligned with my passion for environmental stewardship, and this program gave me the tools to enter a rewarding career path that is only on the rise.”

The Take Charge: EV Charging Pre-Apprenticeship program is accepting applications from Illinois residents 18 or older who are authorized to work in the United States, have a valid driver's license, possess a GED or high school diploma with a C or better in high school algebra, and with a desire to seek a construction job.

This program is one example of the career training programs ComEd offers in partnership with community-based organizations. As a result of ComEd’s commitment to connecting more diverse, local jobseekers to growing clean energy jobs, more than 3,500 residents benefited from ComEd’s job training and STEM education programs last year.

For more on ComEd career readiness programs, please visit www.comed.com/cleanenergyjobs.

